St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa Hospital doctor schedule: Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meeting: Memorial Day Wreath Ceremony at the Bridge on Sunday, May 28; Sew Help Me Quilters on Tuesday, May 30.
Birthdays: Berkley Cox, Stephanie Hood and Darby Selman.
