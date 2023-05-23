Parents on the Salmon River: if you have children you would like to send to Camp Alacca this summer, there is a full scholarship available. Contact Brandy Larson at 208-790-5731. Here is the summer schedule for Camp Alacca in Harpster: high school, June 26-July 1; middle school, July 10-15; 4-6 grade, July 17-22; 2-4 grade, July 25-29. Parents can register online at Alacca.org.
