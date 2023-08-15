RIGGINS — School bells are soon to be ringing calling all teachers, staff, and students back to class. The first day of school 2033-2024 for Riggins Elementary School and Salmon River High School is Tuesday, Aug. 29. Riggins preschool will begin Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Most Popular
Articles
- Elk City Days grand marshals Bill and Sue Phillips: Couple enjoys life in ‘the best place in the world’
- Nearly 100 people participate in historic Chief Joseph Trail Ride
- Idaho County Commissioners: County approves lot splits near Grangeville
- Delsie Sue (Brust) Whinery, 54
- Idaho County 4-H Horse Show 2023: 4-H’ers show their equine skills at annual show
- Idaho County District Court
- Welcome to the Wild West; Marcum offers free shows during Elk City Days
- Gresham available to help locals with HR needs
- Elkhorn Fire closes area south of Magruder Road
- Lovone Laurie ‘Vonie’ Scott, 61
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.