∙Toby Stoner: Researched the effect of temperatures on learning: Gold Medal and Best in Category Medal; IASE (Idaho Academy of Science and Engineering. Outstanding Research Project; The American Psychological Association Award for Achievement in Research in Psychological Sciences.
∙Camden Barger: Researched how to mitigate the spread of New Zealand Mud Snails: Gold Medal; IASE (Idaho Academy of Science and Engineering Outstanding Research Project; NOAA’s 2022 Taking the Pulse of the Planet Award; Genius Olympiad, Exceptional Genius Award; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency: Research Excellence.
∙Aliyah Poxleitner: Researched the impact of different manures for mitigating drought stress in wheat: Gold Medal and Best in Category Medal; Cross Charitable Foundation. Outstanding research in Environmental Sciences ($500 award); National Geographic Research Award ($100 award); Association of Women Geoscientists: Geoscience Excellence Award; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency: Research Excellence.
∙Taryn Godfrey: Research on how to remove microplastics from washing machine outflow: Gold Medal Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Award of excellence in Water-Related Science Research. Regional (North Idaho) winner with a chance to compete at the state level; Ricoh Sustainable Development Award. Recognized for a project whose research demonstrates the principles and technical innovations that show the greatest potential for sustainable development; The Office of Naval Research Naval Science Award; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency: Research Excellence.
∙Bailey Vanderwall: Researched if ivy can work to mitigate certain types of pollution: Gold Medal; NASA Earth System Science Project Award; American Meteorological Award for Excellence in Research; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency: Research Excellence.
