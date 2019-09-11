Camas Lanes (Sept. 3-8)
Tuesday Night Ladies: Team #6-Marie Hinkson-127-338 Super 8- Linda Sonnen-167-454 Eagles Aux. #539-Alta Clark-178-478 Camas Lanes-Brenda McRoberts-157-405 Gortsema Motors-Meloni Gortsema-165-419
Thursday Merchants: Camas Body Shop-Joseph Walter-203-213-244=660 Camas Lanes-Wade Peterson-197 Mike Wilsey-513 Tom Marek Trucking, LLC.-Dave Kretschmer-180-483 Far North Brokerage-Chuck Arnzen-190-550 Cash & Cary Foods-Kolton Key-143 Lyman Gilmore-381 Idaho Forest Group-Rick Northrup-210 Mike Pilant-205 Jay Daniels-563 Bell Equipment- Chad Biebow-210 Louie Serrano-203-571 Walco, Inc.-Randy Fischer-226-594
Sunday Night Mixed: L.L. & M. -Mike Sonnen-226-603 44 MAG-Gary Kamlbach-185-439 Split Happen-Theresa Aiken-171 Bob Aiken-447 Missing Links-Brenda McRoberts-156-450 The 3 Gs -Paul Gilmore-180-520 Laughing 10 pins-Louie Serran0-204-587 Just Plain Luck-Alta Clark-165-445 R.A.D.-Randy Fischer-182-477
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.