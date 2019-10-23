Cottonwood Night Shoot (Oct. 15)
Teams: 1, Rieners Grocery 208; 2, Winchester Gun Club 205; 3, CCFCU 204; 4, Hometown Auto & Ag. & J & E Excavation 195; 5, Mad Bombers & Quality Heating 192; 6, Hibbard Trucking & Kuther Air 189; 7, Camas Gravel 185; 8, DFL & Wimer Corp. 184; 9, Gehring Diesel 173; 10, Seeds Inc. 167; 11, Shooters w/Hooters-165; 12, Brute Steel 121.
Individuals: 47: Clint Riener, Scott Jungert. 46: Derek Schaeffer, Logan Schumacher, Michael Brannan.
