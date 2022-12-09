KOOSKIA — Smooth wooden bowls, vases and plates, created and crafted by hand, each one unique.

Meet Garrett Sedgwick, “Out of the Woods Creations” artist.

Sedgwick turns his projects on his lathe in his shop.

“I chose woodturning because I enjoy revealing the beauty in a piece of firewood or log that would otherwise be unusable,” he explained. “I like bringing out the beauty that was created by God, even though it may look half rotten or discolored by moisture and fungus. In some pieces, I use resin to make better use of the wood and accentuate the beauty.”

Sedgwick is retired and partially disabled, and chooses woodwork as a hobby that keeps his hands and mind busy. He and his wife moved from central Utah in 2011, moving first to Stites, than two years later moved to Kooskia where the family has lived for the last nine years.

“We love the beauty of the area with the river and the trees and the quiet solitude,” he said.

Sedgwick spent 50-plus years working in both residential and steel construction and structural steel fabrication.

“All this experience prepared me to express the creative process that I use in turning my creations,” he explained.

Sedgwick and his wife are busy raising their daughter whom they adopted as a newborn in 2015. He also has seven adult children and 29 grandkids who live in Utah, California and the Philippines.

Find Sedgwick and his creations at Kooskia’s Farmers’ Market, Long Camp in Kamiah and a few additional craft fairs. He can be messaged on Facebook messenger and his website is www.out-of-the-woods-creations.com.

