TITLE 33
EDUCATION
CHAPTER 3
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
33-308. EXCISION AND ANNEXATION OF TERRITORY. (1) A board of trustees of any school district, including a specially chartered school district, or one-fourth (1/4) or more of the school district electors residing in an area of not more than fifty (50) square miles within which there is no schoolhouse or facility necessary for the operation of a school district, may petition in writing proposing the annexation of the area to another and contiguous school district.
(2) Such petition shall be in duplicate, one (1) copy of which shall be presented to the board of trustees of the district from which the area is proposed to be excised, and the other to the board of trustees of the district to which the area is proposed to be annexed. The petition shall contain:
(a) The names and addresses of the petitioners;
(b) A legal description of the area proposed to be excised from one district and annexed to another contiguous district. Such legal description shall be prepared by a licensed attorney, licensed professional land surveyor, or licensed professional engineer professionally trained and experienced in legal descriptions of real property;
(c) Maps showing the boundaries of the districts as they presently appear and as they would appear should the excision and annexation be approved;
(d) The names of the school districts from and to which the area is proposed to be excised and annexed;
(e) A description of reasons for which the petition is being submitted; and
(f) An estimate of the number of children residing in the area described in the petition.
(3) The board of trustees of each school district, no later than thirty (30) calendar days after its first regular meeting held subsequent to receipt of the petition, shall transmit the petition, with recommendations, to the state board of education.
(4) The state board of education shall approve the proposal, provided:
(a) The excision and annexation is in the best interests of the children residing in the area described in the petition; and
(b) The excision of the territory, as proposed, would not leave a school district with a bonded debt in excess of the limit then prescribed by law.
If either condition is not met, the state board shall disapprove the proposal. The approval or disapproval shall be expressed in writing to the board of trustees of each school district named in the petition.
(5) If the state board of education approves the proposal, it shall be submitted to the school district electors residing in the district from which the area is proposed to be excised and in the district to which the area is proposed to be annexed, at an election held in the manner provided in chapter 14, title 34, Idaho Code. Such election shall be held on the date authorized in section 34-106, Idaho Code, that is nearest to sixty (60) days after the state board approves the proposal.
(6) At the election, there shall be submitted to the electors having the qualifications of electors in a school district bond election:
(a) The question of whether the area described in the petition shall be excised from school district no. ( ) and annexed to contiguous school district no. ( ); and
(b) The question of assumption of the appropriate proportion of any bonded debt, and the interest thereon, of the proposed annexing school district.
(7) In order for a proposal to excise and annex an area to be approved:
(a) The proposal must be approved by a majority of electors voting in the election in both:
(i) The district from which the area is proposed to be excised; and
(ii) The district to which the area is proposed to be annexed; and
(b) The electors voting on the question of the assumption of bonded debt and interest have approved such assumption by the proportion of votes cast as is required by section 3, article VIII, of the constitution of the state of Idaho.
(8) If the proposal is approved by the electors in the manner prescribed, the board of canvassers shall promptly notify the state department of education and the affected school districts of such results. The superintendent of public instruction shall make an appropriate order for the boundaries of the affected school districts to be altered, and the legal descriptions of the school districts shall be altered as prescribed in section 33-307, Idaho Code.
IDAPA 08.02.01.050:
050. ALTERING SCHOOL DISTRICT BOUNDARIES. The State Board of Education sets forth the following rules to govern the application and hearing procedures for alteration of school boundaries pursuant to Section 33-308, Idaho Code. A written application from the person or persons requesting alteration of school district boundaries, including the reasons for making the request, will be submitted to the Department of Education. (3-15-22)
01. Written Statement of Support. A written statement supporting or opposing the proposed alteration will be prepared by each board of trustees no later than ten (10) days following its first regular meeting held following receipt of the written application prepared by the person or persons requesting the alteration. Such request and supporting materials shall be forwarded to the Superintendent of Public Instruction. (3-15-22)
02. Review of Request. The Superintendent of Public Instruction shall appoint a hearing officer in accordance with State Board of Education Governing Policies and Procedures to review the proposed alteration of boundaries. (3-15-22)
03. Criteria for Review of Request. The hearing officer shall review the proposed alteration of boundaries taking into account the following criteria: (3-15-22)
a. Will the alteration as proposed leave a school district with a bonded debt in excess of the limit proscribed by law; (3-15-22)
b. Is the proposed alteration in the best interests of the children residing in the area described in the petition. In determining the best interests of the children the hearing officer shall consider all relevant factors which may include: (3-15-22)
i. The safety and distance of the children from the applicable schools; (3-15-22)
ii. The views of the interested parties as these views pertain to the interests of the children residing in the petition area;
iii. The adjustment of the children to their home and neighborhood environment; and (3-15-22)
iv. The suitability of the school(s) and school district which is gaining students in terms of capacity and community support. (3-15-22)
04. Market Value. The market value, for tax purposes, of the two (2) districts prior to the requested transfer and of the area proposed to be transferred will be provided. (3-15-22)
05. Decision by State Board Education. The recommendation from the hearing on the matter shall be forwarded to the State Board of Education for decision in accordance with the Board’s Governing Policies and Procedures. (3-15-22)
06. Additional Information. The applicant may submit any additional information which is deemed to be appropriate in assisting the State Board of Education to make the decision. (3-15-22)
