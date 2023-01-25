Clarence R. Joerger, 87, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. A Rosary will be recited on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Grangeville, with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.

