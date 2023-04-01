The spring season is approaching, and many of us are looking forward to more frequent sunny days and warmer temperatures. We’re all eager to get outside and prep flower beds, clean up yards, and perhaps get on the road for a beautiful drive through our picturesque landscape.
The agriculture community will have a similar reaction to the weather with the planting of fields. Spring-planted crops in North Central Idaho include wheat, barley, canola, cover crops and more. Planting season typically includes tillage, seeding, and fertilizer application. Additionally, fall-planted crops will require applications of pesticides to maintain plant health, as well as additional fertilizer for continued growth. In order to accomplish planting a large number of acres in the short window of time, farmers need to move their equipment from one field to the next, often utilizing highways and county roads. While many farmers try to take advantage of low traffic hours, there are times when that just doesn’t work out. The result is the presence of farm equipment on the roads during higher traffic times.
It’s important to know that farm vehicles are designed to move slowly, whether equipment is large or small. Idaho law states that farm vehicles may not travel more than 25 MPH, if not designed to travel at higher speeds. To help indicate to other drivers on the road of this slower pace, farm equipment is garnered with reflective red and orange triangle-shaped signs on the back. At times, farm equipment may also be accompanied by escort vehicles which will travel ahead of and/or behind them a short distance, at the same speed with their flashers on.
Be careful when approaching and passing slow-moving farm vehicles. They are difficult to handle at higher speeds and are usually wider than personal and commercial vehicles. It requires a lot more concentration to operate farm equipment vehicles safely and the driver may not be aware of a vehicle that comes up quickly, especially from behind. Give extra room, even for oncoming equipment, do not tailgate, and pass only when safe to do so. Do not try to beat oncoming traffic.
Machinery that is half on the road and half on the shoulder may suddenly move completely onto the road and may take up more than one lane to avoid obstacles such as road signs. The shoulder of the road may also not be able to support the weight of the equipment in certain spots. Farm equipment may require the driver to swing to the left or right before making a turn in the opposite direction. Watch for blinkers on the tractor, hand-signals from the driver, or the presence of a field entrance or farm driveway, and then wait to see if the farmer is turning before you make any decisions to pass. Do not assume the equipment is moving over to allow you to pass, but rather, stay aware and well behind the farm equipment. This will only take a few seconds and requires your patience.
In addition to planting crops, ranchers will also be moving livestock from winter ground to summer grazing. This will require large vehicles on the roads as well as occasional road blockages from trailing herds. While many cattle ranchers have the option of moving their cattle to summer grazing by semi-trucks and stock trailers, some cattle operations rely on their herds to move themselves. Cattle may travel by hoof many miles, which means you may encounter cattle traveling down a county road, as well as being crossed over the highways to reach their destination. Cattle will be accompanied by people on all-terrain-vehicles, possibly foot, and horseback with dogs assisting. Those moving the cattle are working to keep pairs together as well as not get the entire group too strung out as this could cause separation of calves from mother cows which leads to stress for the entire herd. Often on highways, orange road signs will be placed out at points where many livestock animals will be crossing to alert drivers.
In addition, livestock semitrucks and stock trailers also require a wide swing when making turns and will require more time to slow down and accelerate when loaded. If traveling down a highway that has a livestock crossing sign, observe both sides of the road being prepared to stop. Look for signals from those moving the herd on whether to drive through or stop. Stop far enough away so as not to startle and disrupt the animals that are traveling on hoof.
If you find yourself in the middle of a livestock herd but moving in opposite directions, please consider pulling over and turning off your engine. The livestock will move around you and will do so more quickly if not startled. Also, please resist honking or revving your engine as it elicits fear in the animal rather than protecting your vehicle. A startled animal is much more likely to spook and bump your vehicle than a calm one. This can also spook the horses, and cause injury to the riders.
As spring break up comes to an end, more logging trucks and equipment transporters (lowboys) will also be on the roads. Similar to farm and ranch trucks, log trucks and lowboys require additional space when turning and may be wider than other vehicles. Be sure to give them a little more room and take extra precaution when passing these vehicles. A major difference from farm machinery, however, is logging trucks and lowboys travel at or close to posted highway speeds. Keep that in mind when you come to stop signs and need to yield to them. Due to their weight and speed, they will require significantly more stopping distance. Yield accordingly to help keep everyone safe.
Finally, logging trucks and lowboys are required by law to have secure loads, so there is little risk of a log flying off the truck. Log loads are secured with multiple cables (log wrappers) that are fastened around the logs with chains and binders. Equipment is secured on lowboys similarly. The driver will stop and retighten these before entering major roadways. If you see a truck pulled over and the driver is out near the trailer, they are likely double-checking their load and binders. The drivers typically wear high visibility clothing, but consider slowing down, moving over, and giving them a little extra room as you go by.
While we all have jobs to do and places to be, doing so safely is the highest importance. During peak agricultural seasons, consider giving yourself a little extra time to get to and from wherever you need to be. Farmers, ranchers, and loggers are not trying to cause inconvenience for any of us. Instead, just the opposite. They have taken on the large responsibility of producing food, fiber, and lumber for the world. Let’s help them do it safely.
