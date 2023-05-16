DONNELLY — Shiloh Bible Camp 2023 with the theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” is scheduled and ready for registration. Camps fill up quickly, so get registered as soon as possible. Camps: Timothy Camp for Timothy students, only who volunteer at camps, June 13-16, $5 for T-shirt; Explorer Camp, ages 10-12, June 19-23, fee $120, our own Mike Chapman of Riggins as speaker daily; Adventure Camp, ages 8-10, June 26-30, fee $120; Pathfinder Camp, ages 12-14, July 10-15, fee $130; Trailblazer Camp, ages 14-18, July 17-22, fee $130 (a $70 fee if they choose to take the rafting trip available only to this camp); and another Explorer Camp, ages 10-12, July 24-28, fee $120. If you do not have a Shiloh Bible Camp brochure with camp information, pick up a copy at Salmon River Community Church or contact Jeannie Fitch.
