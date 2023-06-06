WHITE BIRD — Sunday afternoon, June 11, there will be an opportunity to get your children signed up for Camp Alacca. Brandy Larson will be at Red’s at 1:30 p.m. There is a full scholarship available for kids, 2-12 grades. Contact Brandy at 208-790-5731 for information. Here is the summer schedule for Camp Alacca, in Harpster, high school is June 26-July 1; middle school is July 10-15; 4-6 grades is July 17-22; 2-4 grades is July 25-29. Parents can also register online at Alacca.org.

