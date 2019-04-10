Signage work about to start in advance of ITD Time Zone Bridge paving project

RIGGINS -- Signage replacement is anticipated to begin this month in preparation for this summer’s U.S. Highway 95 repaving project north of Riggins.
The Idaho Transportation Department plans to repave 13 miles of roadway from Time Zone Bridge to milepost 210 (two miles north of John Day).
The $4.4 million project is tentative to begin in May with completion set in early fall. Motorist should expect up to 15-minute delays in the project area as only one lane will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.