Former Grangeville resident Elizabeth Sloan, who now lives in Moscow, penned a creative nonfiction book in 2015 that tells part of the story of her grandmother’s life.
From Goodreads: “When Germany invades France in 1940, Cecily Lefort can’t imagine how the aristocratic comforts of life as a French doctor’s wife are about to disappear. A return to native England eventually leads Cecily back to France, this time as a secret agent. Cecily is one of 13 female Special Operations Executive (SOE) spies who do not survive to tell their story. But a 100-year old family-owned photograph of Cecily inspires author Elizabeth Sloan to travel to Paris and investigate the story of Cecily’s life — and death. The intuitive conversation between Elizabeth and Cecily— based on war documents, letters, and interviews — spins an international web of intrigue that captures the raw emotions of love and war.”
The 237-page book is available on Amazon.
