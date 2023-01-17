When Songbirds Returned to Paris cover
Contributed image

Former Grangeville resident Elizabeth Sloan, who now lives in Moscow, penned a creative nonfiction book in 2015 that tells part of the story of her grandmother’s life.

From Goodreads: “When Germany invades France in 1940, Cecily Lefort can’t imagine how the aristocratic comforts of life as a French doctor’s wife are about to disappear. A return to native England eventually leads Cecily back to France, this time as a secret agent. Cecily is one of 13 female Special Operations Executive (SOE) spies who do not survive to tell their story. But a 100-year old family-owned photograph of Cecily inspires author Elizabeth Sloan to travel to Paris and investigate the story of Cecily’s life — and death. The intuitive conversation between Elizabeth and Cecily— based on war documents, letters, and interviews — spins an international web of intrigue that captures the raw emotions of love and war.”

The 237-page book is available on Amazon.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments