Congressional candidate Rudy Soto will hold a town hall in Grangeville Friday, Sept, 25, 5-7 p.m. in the Pioneer Park pavilion at the east end of Main Street. Those attending are asked to bring chairs, wear masks and observe social distancing. For information on the candidate see: https://rudysoto.us/.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lure of million dollars, Mercedes, earns scammer a scolding instead
- Holding cell phone while driving now illegal; citations start Jan. 1
- Million-bushel ground pile meets current harvest demand, need for storage
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- 'Idaho Women for Biden' cite hopes for civility, highlight bipartisan membership
- Jury to decide on Vallow's role in cover-up of children's deaths
- Phillip A. Ruzicka, 61, Elk City
- ‘Fire season isn’t over just yet’ – warmer weather forecasted this week
- It's Your Business: Canine vaccine clinic set for Sept. 11
- Schools across the state face many of the same issues as re-openings start
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Fall sports schedules, results (updated Sept. 15)
- Soto to hold Grangeville town hall on Sept. 25
- ‘Fire season isn’t over just yet’ – warmer weather forecasted this week
- Ongoing investigation into single vehicle crash on Townsite Road
- Cambridge School District closes temporarily due to staff testing positive for COVID
- Venomous snakes seized from Boise residence
- SH14 down to one lane outside Elk City for fish-friendly pipe replacement project
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.