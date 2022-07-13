COTTONWOOD — Dusk Till Dawn organizers Tara Schlader and Kristin Wemhoff would especially like to thank their sponsors “who were very generous and donated to the tournament so it could happen,” they said. This includes: Inland Cellular, Livewire Electric, the Hangout, Camas Prairie Mini Storage, Arnzen’s Building Construction, Joe Forsmann Accounting, Lori Mader, Advanced Welding, Rieners, the HUB, Forsmann Accounting, Nuts 4 Storage, Uhlenkott Well Drilling, Schlader Photography, PCI, Tire Guy and Coyotes.
“You are all awesome and we really appreciate all the support you give to our schools repeatedly,” Schlader and Wemhoff said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.