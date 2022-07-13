COTTONWOOD — Dusk Till Dawn organizers Tara Schlader and Kristin Wemhoff would especially like to thank their sponsors “who were very generous and donated to the tournament so it could happen,” they said. This includes: Inland Cellular, Livewire Electric, the Hangout, Camas Prairie Mini Storage, Arnzen’s Building Construction, Joe Forsmann Accounting, Lori Mader, Advanced Welding, Rieners, the HUB, Forsmann Accounting, Nuts 4 Storage, Uhlenkott Well Drilling, Schlader Photography, PCI, Tire Guy and Coyotes.

“You are all awesome and we really appreciate all the support you give to our schools repeatedly,” Schlader and Wemhoff said.

