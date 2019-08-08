GRANGEVILLE – Madison Adams experienced a major life event his year: She graduated from Grangeville High School May 24.
The 18 year old is currently a certified nursing assistant at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation and plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College this year to further her medical education and eventually go into nursing school.
“Royalty has been a great experience all around for me,” she stated. “To take three young girls and turn them into amazing friends is special.”
Adams is the daughter of Nick and Heather Slichter and Chris Adams. She is big sister to brothers Ryan (16), and Chase (13), as well as Brooklynn (13). Her grandparents are Teresa and Allen York and Leon and Sheryl Slichter.
Adams said volunteer work has played a big role in the lives of the Idaho County Fair royalty and allowed them to become involved in their hometown communities.
“And even larger communities – such as at Lewiston’s Round-up Parade. That was a very warm day, cooped up in a large dress,” she recalled. “And the cold, winter parades, too. Each time we get together, it brings us closer. That is the best of experiences.”
