GRANGEVILLE – Since first opening in 2014, Daeli Appliance Repair is busy daily. No pun intended.
Mike Kinsley of Grangeville finished on-line schooling five years ago to prepare him for this new phase in his life as an appliance repairman.
“I’ve been on my own in construction for more than 20 years and I’m feeling it,” Kinsley laughed. “I was just ready to try something else.”
Kinsley said he has enjoyed fixing things and felt there was a need in the area for home appliance repair.
He’s right, as his phone now continually rings with repair questions and requests for service.
Kinsley serves as far north as Pierce, as far south as McCall, Elk City, Lowell and everywhere in-between, including all of Idaho County.
Kinsley said he discusses with customers prior to repairing items how much the cost will be.
“Sometimes it costs more to fix something than a person wants to put into it,” he said. “We can talk about that and see what the options are.”
Kinsley said refrigerators have “priority on the fix list.”
“People have to have their refrigerators and freezers, so I make a point to put those calls at the top of the list,” he said.
The name Daeli is taken from Kinsley’s children’s names: high school-aged twins Dayne and Baeli.
“My wife, Tina, thought of that,” he smiled.
To contact Kinsley, call 208-507-1093.
