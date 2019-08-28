207 Fitness: Best Exercise/Fitness Trainer

A Quality Life Health Center: Best Alternative Care

Adkison Mini Storage: Best Storage Facility

Aloha Laundry: Best Laundry/Dry Cleaning Service

American Freedom Defense: Best Firearms Training Facility

Anderson Aeromotive: Best Aeromotive Company

Baker Truck Service: Best Hauling & Transportation Service

Big Country KORT: Best Radio Station

Blue Fox Theatre: Best Theatre

Bright Beginnings Daycare: Best Daycare/Preschool

Bud’s PowerSports: Best Auto/ATV/UTV Sale

BX Fencing: Best Fencing Company

Camas Lanes: Best Bowling Alley

Camas Prairie Eye Clinic: Best Vision/Eye Care

Camas Professional Counseling: Best Counseling Services

Cameron Danner Landscaping: Best Landscaping Service

Cash & Carry: Best Grocer

CHS Primeland: Best Ag-retail

CHS Primeland: Best Fuel Service

City of Grangeville: Best Town City Government

Clearwater Electrolysis: Best Electrolysis

Cody Edwards: Best Realtor

Cook & Sons Construction: Best Contractor/Construction Company

Cow Shed: Best Handmade Rustic Furniture

CR Supplements: Best Retail Store

Daeli Appliance Repair: Best Appliance Repair

Dermafit Advanced Aesthetics: Best Spa/Beauty Service

Devin’s Home Care: Best In-Home Care Service

Dr. Matthew Told: Best Physician

Early Bird Supply: Best Supply Store

Extreme Auto Repair LLC: Best Mechanic/Automotive Service

Ferdinand Vet Clinic: Best Veterinary Clinic

Ferdinand Vet Clinic: Best Veterinarians

Frank’s Towing & Recovery: Best Towing/Rescue Company

Gem Chain Bar: Best Fabrication Service

GoBidToday.com: Best Auctioneer Company

Grangeville Ambulance Service: Best Emergency Service

Grangeville Border Days: Best Annual Event

Grangeville Flower & Gift Shoppe: Best Florist/Nursery

Grangeville Health & Rehabilitation: Best Nursing Home/Rehab Center

Grangeville: Voted Prettiest Town

Grooming by Sara: Best Animal Groomer

The Gym/Groaners: Best Gym/Fitness Center

Gypsy Wheel: Best Professional Organizer

Home Grown Quilts: Best Quilt Store

Hope Center: Best Pregnancy Center

Idaho County Light & Power: Best Utility Service

Idaho County Title Co.: Best Title Company

Idaho County Veterans Outreach & Community: Center Best Veterans Center

Idaho Forest Group: Best Forestry Service

Inland Cellular: Best Cellular Service Provider

Irwin Drug Inc.: Best Pharmacy

Jinny Cash: Best Business Owner

Jungle Gym’s: Best Burgers

Jungle Gym’s: Best Pizza

Jungle Gym’s: Best Sandwiches

Jungle Gym’s Indoor Play Center & Cafe’: Best Play Gym for Kids/Food/Games

Jungle Gym’s Indoor Play Center & Café: Voted Best Business Overall

Lenora’s Custom Cabinets: Best Home Improvement

Les Schwab Tire Center: Best Tire Service

Lucky Star Satellite Sales: Best TV/Satellite Service

McNamee Colt Co.: Best Horse Trainer

Melissa Holman: Best Nurse

Mike Quintall: Best Law Enforcement Officer

Mountain View Dentistry: Best Dental Care

NezPerce-Clearwater National Forest: Best Recreation Area

NICI: Best Correctional Institution

Northwest Insurance Agency: Best Insurance Agency

Partsway: Best Parts Store; Polish’d: Best Nail Salon

Potlatch #1 Federal Credit Union: Best Financial Institution

Prairie Equipment Rental: Best Equipment Rental Service

Quality Heating: Best Heating/Cooling Company

Red’s Café: Best Food in White Bird

Rene Forsmann: Best Local Official

Salmon River Junior-Senior High School: Best School

Signature Salon: Best Salon/Barber Shop

Simmons Sanitation: Best Sanitation Service

Speedway Laundromat: Best Laundry Service

Monastery of St. Gertrude: Best Church/Religious Institution

St. John Hardware: Best Ag Retail

SMHC/CVHC: Best Physical Therapy Service

St. Mary’s Hospital: Best Hospital

Sunrise Espresso: Best Coffee

Sunrise Espresso; Best Customer Service

Super 8: Best Lodging

Swiftwater RV Park LLC: Best Camping Area

The Kid’s Klub Inc.: Best Youth Enrichment Program

The Print Shop: Best Commercial Printing Service

Tree Master: Best Tree Trimming Service

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.