207 Fitness: Best Exercise/Fitness Trainer
A Quality Life Health Center: Best Alternative Care
Adkison Mini Storage: Best Storage Facility
Aloha Laundry: Best Laundry/Dry Cleaning Service
American Freedom Defense: Best Firearms Training Facility
Anderson Aeromotive: Best Aeromotive Company
Baker Truck Service: Best Hauling & Transportation Service
Big Country KORT: Best Radio Station
Blue Fox Theatre: Best Theatre
Bright Beginnings Daycare: Best Daycare/Preschool
Bud’s PowerSports: Best Auto/ATV/UTV Sale
BX Fencing: Best Fencing Company
Camas Lanes: Best Bowling Alley
Camas Prairie Eye Clinic: Best Vision/Eye Care
Camas Professional Counseling: Best Counseling Services
Cameron Danner Landscaping: Best Landscaping Service
Cash & Carry: Best Grocer
CHS Primeland: Best Ag-retail
CHS Primeland: Best Fuel Service
City of Grangeville: Best Town City Government
Clearwater Electrolysis: Best Electrolysis
Cody Edwards: Best Realtor
Cook & Sons Construction: Best Contractor/Construction Company
Cow Shed: Best Handmade Rustic Furniture
CR Supplements: Best Retail Store
Daeli Appliance Repair: Best Appliance Repair
Dermafit Advanced Aesthetics: Best Spa/Beauty Service
Devin’s Home Care: Best In-Home Care Service
Dr. Matthew Told: Best Physician
Early Bird Supply: Best Supply Store
Extreme Auto Repair LLC: Best Mechanic/Automotive Service
Ferdinand Vet Clinic: Best Veterinary Clinic
Ferdinand Vet Clinic: Best Veterinarians
Frank’s Towing & Recovery: Best Towing/Rescue Company
Gem Chain Bar: Best Fabrication Service
GoBidToday.com: Best Auctioneer Company
Grangeville Ambulance Service: Best Emergency Service
Grangeville Border Days: Best Annual Event
Grangeville Flower & Gift Shoppe: Best Florist/Nursery
Grangeville Health & Rehabilitation: Best Nursing Home/Rehab Center
Grangeville: Voted Prettiest Town
Grooming by Sara: Best Animal Groomer
The Gym/Groaners: Best Gym/Fitness Center
Gypsy Wheel: Best Professional Organizer
Home Grown Quilts: Best Quilt Store
Hope Center: Best Pregnancy Center
Idaho County Light & Power: Best Utility Service
Idaho County Title Co.: Best Title Company
Idaho County Veterans Outreach & Community: Center Best Veterans Center
Idaho Forest Group: Best Forestry Service
Inland Cellular: Best Cellular Service Provider
Irwin Drug Inc.: Best Pharmacy
Jinny Cash: Best Business Owner
Jungle Gym’s: Best Burgers
Jungle Gym’s: Best Pizza
Jungle Gym’s: Best Sandwiches
Jungle Gym’s Indoor Play Center & Cafe’: Best Play Gym for Kids/Food/Games
Jungle Gym’s Indoor Play Center & Café: Voted Best Business Overall
Lenora’s Custom Cabinets: Best Home Improvement
Les Schwab Tire Center: Best Tire Service
Lucky Star Satellite Sales: Best TV/Satellite Service
McNamee Colt Co.: Best Horse Trainer
Melissa Holman: Best Nurse
Mike Quintall: Best Law Enforcement Officer
Mountain View Dentistry: Best Dental Care
NezPerce-Clearwater National Forest: Best Recreation Area
NICI: Best Correctional Institution
Northwest Insurance Agency: Best Insurance Agency
Partsway: Best Parts Store; Polish’d: Best Nail Salon
Potlatch #1 Federal Credit Union: Best Financial Institution
Prairie Equipment Rental: Best Equipment Rental Service
Quality Heating: Best Heating/Cooling Company
Red’s Café: Best Food in White Bird
Rene Forsmann: Best Local Official
Salmon River Junior-Senior High School: Best School
Signature Salon: Best Salon/Barber Shop
Simmons Sanitation: Best Sanitation Service
Speedway Laundromat: Best Laundry Service
Monastery of St. Gertrude: Best Church/Religious Institution
St. John Hardware: Best Ag Retail
SMHC/CVHC: Best Physical Therapy Service
St. Mary’s Hospital: Best Hospital
Sunrise Espresso: Best Coffee
Sunrise Espresso; Best Customer Service
Super 8: Best Lodging
Swiftwater RV Park LLC: Best Camping Area
The Kid’s Klub Inc.: Best Youth Enrichment Program
The Print Shop: Best Commercial Printing Service
Tree Master: Best Tree Trimming Service
