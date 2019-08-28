GRANGEVILLE – Movies have always been a part of Chris Wagner’s life.
“I do enjoy movies – it’s in my blood,” he smiled.
Wagner began working at the Blue Fox Theater downtown Grangeville when he was 10 or 12 years old, he said.
Throughout their history, the Blue Fox Theater and Sunset Auto Vue drive-in have charmed movie-goers the modern way. For the history enthusiast, the Blue Fox is both a must-see and a can’t-miss standing in the center of Grangeville’s downtown.
The marquee and neon lights pepper the building’s retro aesthetic, but inside, a bit of digital-age technology shines an even brighter light on the classic big screen. With a digital projector putting all the latest hit movies on display, the Blue Fox has made a leap in the interest of keeping up with the times that relatively few small-town theaters across the country have made.
*
According to Free Press records, the opening of Al J. Wagner's Spanish-style theater was May 2, 1930. The first show was Warner Brothers' “Gold Diggers of Broadway.” The film was billed as "100 percent national color singing and dancing."
Al opened the theater next door to his former silent movie house -- "The Lyric." Movie prices for that opening show were 50 cents for adults, 25 cents for students and 15 cents for kids.
"There was a hand printing press that's still around somewhere there, and the whole month's movie schedule would be printed on that," John Wagner (son of Al) said in a 2009 interview.
The grand opening captured the entire front page of the Idaho County Free Press. Two bands played continuously in front of the theater and a dance was held there that evening.
The theater used to host live shows with music resounding from its orchestra pit and also showed three changes a week.
In 1942 a fire occurred, collapsing the roof and claiming a portion of the building. The theater was rebuilt that same year.
The movie house was taken over by John Wagner's son, Port, in 1954. Al Sr. died in 1969 and John sold his interest in the business in 1975. Port died in 2007. The Wagner family also owns the Rex Theater in Orofino.
The business that keeps the lights on has roots that run as deep in the area as the owner-operator Wagner family, and the building itself forms a connection to the past that numbers uniquely among Idaho’s historic places.
In 1999, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
*
“I became a projectionist when I was 14,” Chris explained.
That was back in the day when the movie reels ran for 20 minutes then had to be changed.
“You really had to pay attention,” he said. “You could end up with broken film or the strip unreeling and piling up on the floor.”
“I did have a few mishaps,” he smiled.
That job included setting up, taking tickets and, of course, staying throughout the movie.
Chris graduated from Grangeville High School and in 1975 decided to make the move to Alaska. He worked in maintenance at The Hilton and was a painter in the state for years.
It was nearly 20 years later, in 1994, when Port was considering retiring that Chris came home for a visit.
“I was supposed to be here for a week. Dad offered to let me buy the business, and at first I just wasn’t sure – I wasn’t that interested,” he said. “I stayed another week, checking things out, then I went back to Alaska.”
He said it took him about three weeks to call his father and tell him, “I’m in.”
What changed his mind?
“I thought, ‘I think I can do better than climbing a ladder when I’m 60,’” he chuckled.
Chris had a desire to bring back The Sunset Auto Vue, which was built in 1955 and closed in 1986.
Port was adamantly against opening the drive-in, Chris said.
Finally, in 1998, Chris walked into his father’s office.
“’I want you to know I’ve saved some money, and I’m going to put it in to opening the drive-in. What I don’t have, you’re going to have to loan me,’” Chris recalled. He walked out.
It wasn’t too long before his father came to him, and, sensing his resolve, gave his blessing.
Sunset Auto Vue opened in 1998, and since, carloads of people have been flocking to the theater. Many spring, summer and fall nights the cars arrive early and the scene is Norman Rockwell-like with kids playing football, the sound of laughter wafting throughout the area and the smell of hot dogs roasting on the grill.
“My dad called me into his office sometime after it opened and told me, ‘By the way, opening that drive-in was the best thing you’ve done since you’ve been here,’” Chris said. “It definitely added to the bottom line.
Speakers on posts made way for radio frequency and better sound through individual car stereo systems.
In 2012, the Main Street theater has gone from the 35-millimeter projectors to a digital system. Sunset Auto Vue went digital the following year in 2013.
The year 2011 brought the theater’s first-ever midnight premier with the movie “Breaking Dawn” – a part of the popular Twilight series. Moviegoers lined up before 11:30 p.m. on the downtown sidewalk to view the show.
Since then, the Blue Fox has same-day premiered many movies, to the delight of locals.
*
Although he has been present for thousands of movies throughout the years, Chris said he best remembers the James Bond films as being exciting and also fondly remembers the futuristic "Westworld" from 1973 starring Yul Brynner.
"I don't have a very good memory," he laughed, "I have watched a lot of movies throughout the years."
And today, Chris’ middle school ages daughter, Sienna, is behind the counters helping or simply enjoying movies with friends as the baton is passed to the next generation.
Blue Fox Theater is located at 116 W Main Street, Grangeville. Call 208-983-1370. Shows are nightly at 6:30 p.m. and some weekend matinees. Shows change each Friday.
Sunset Auto Vue is located at 147 Mount Idaho Grade Road, Grangeville. Call 208-983-5509. Shows are Friday, Saturday, Sunday evenings at dusk, Memorial through Labor days.
