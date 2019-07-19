KAMIAH – Family style entertainment and plenty of jamming will be part of the Idaho Sawtooth Bluegrass Association’s 14th Annual Spring Super Jam May 31-June 2, at Lewis-Clark Resort in Kamiah.
Friday includes jamming in various camps, groups and rooms, as well as vocal harmony events. The ISBA board meets this day and an open mic time of 7 p.m. is set.
Saturday starts with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and offers a day full of jam sessions and free concerts for the public.
Sunday’s events include a gospel hour open mic at 9 a.m.
“This is a fun event for those who enjoying playing or listening to bluegrass music,” said one of the event’s organizers and ISBA member, Stan Strickland. “Jamming sessions can last into midnight or longer, just depending on how long people want to play.”
The purpose of the Idaho Sawtooth Bluegrass Association is to preserve and perpetuate bluegrass music as a heritage of our country; to promote the education and enjoyment of bluegrass music; and to promote fellowship among all musicians and supporters who have a love for bluegrass music, regardless of race, creed, color, ethnicity, or ability to play music.
For motel, RV or camping reservations call 208-935-2556 or log onto www.lewisclarkresort.com. Visit www.idahosawtoothbluegrass.org.
