All-class reunion set for July 3
GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville High School’s All Class Reunion will be held after the parade on Friday, July 3, at the Grangeville Gun Club. All are invited.
Art in the Park set for Friday, Saturday
GRANGEVILLE – Art in the Park is set for Border Days on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, at Pioneer Park. Potential vendors are asked to call Grangeville Centennial Library for details: 208-983-0951.
Border Days Cowboy Breakfast canceled
GRANGEVILLE – Mount Idaho No. 9 AF &AM Masons met May 23 and said they made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Border Days Cowboy Breakfast.
“We are not afraid of COVID-19 from local folks, but a lot of those we feed are from out of state, and that was a concern,” members stated.
The Masons will still hold a raffle for a rifle with the drawing set for July 4. Raffle funds go toward their annual $400 scholarships provided for seniors at Clearwater Valley, Nezperce, Highland and Grangeville.
Car show set for July 4
GRANGEVILLE – The Camas Prairie Cruisers will hold the car show and shine Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Les Schwab on Main Street.
All cars are welcome. Registration is set for 9:30 a.m.
Museum to be closed for 2020 Border Days
GRANGEVILLE – The Bicentennial Historical Museum board made the decision to not have a public display during the 2020 Border Days celebration due to COVID-19. They will make plans for the 2021 event.
Pool open July 2, 3, 5
GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville City Pool will have slightly different openings on Border Days weekend.
The pool will be open regular hours Thursday, July 2, with general swim from 1-4:40 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m., and family swim from 6-7 p.m. The pool will be open Friday, July 3, 1-4:40 p.m. The pool will be closed Saturday, July 4, and open again Sunday, July 5, 1-5 p.m.
Call 208-983-0935 or see Facebook.com/Grangeville.us for pool details.
No strawberry shortcake for 2020
GRANGEVILLE – Due to the COVID-19 crisis, lack of volunteers and the church not being fully open yet, there will not be a Grangeville United Methodist strawberry shortcake event at Border Days this year. The church usually sets up on July 4 at the park and serves hundreds of slices of shortcake and angel food cake topped with strawberries and whipped cream.
Firecracker Fun Run, Blue Jean Ball both canceled
GRANGEVILLE – The annual Firecracker Fun Run and the Blue Jean Ball, both sponsored by the Syringa Hospital Foundation, have been canceled for 2020.
Parade entries available on-line
GRANGEVILLE -- Start thinking now about your parade entry with the theme of “Country Pride Country Wide.” Sign up online at http://grangevilleborderdays.org/.
Live music set for The Trails
GRANGEVILLE – Get ready for live music and dancing Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4. The Trails Restaurant and Lounge, on Grangeville’s Main Street, will welcome bands Vintage Youth Friday, July 3, from 6 p.m., to midnight with a street dance; and American Bonfire, Saturday, July 4, at 8 p.m. This night, the group will take a break for fireworks and then resume playing after the show. The beer garden and outdoor seating and dancing space will be available both nights.
Camel set to be in town July 4
GRANGEVILLE -- Are you ready to see something in the July 4 Border Days parade that you’ve never seen before?
Bob Beckman, who has a home, handcrafted toy business, Toys Are Us, will be host to a … wait for it … camel! This 2,000-pound dromedary, named Clyde, will make his way through the parade and then be at Art in the Park, next to Beckman’s toy booth. Beckman said Clyde is a gentle giant and loves selfies, so be sure to stop by for a visit.
Fishpond canceled
GRANGEVILLE – Due to the COVID-19 crisis, and seeking the best for the community, Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department has opted to cancel the fishpond dime toss at this year’s Border Days.
