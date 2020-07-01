Border Days Committee 2020

Border Days Committee 2020.

Members of the 2020 Border Days Committee, their positions, years of service and duty assignments:

Tanner Maynard, president, nine years, grounds;

Wade Peterson, vice president, seven years, parade and administrative;

Gary Canaday, secretary, eight years, solicitations;

Scott Winkler, treasurer, 18 years, administrative and communications

Anna Wren, royalty adviser, six years

Tanner Fogleman, nine years, grounds, arena signs;

Kevin Greig, 23 years;

Nick Hilbert, eight years, south end arena director, flags and benches;

Jesse Keeler, three years, grounds;

Megan Peterson, two years, administration, parade, advertising, website;

Jacob Robie, new;

Tate Stowers, two years, gate guard;

Brian Wren, new, beer and food;

Jerime Zimmerman, two years, arena signs, beer and food.

