Border Days Committee 2020.

Members of the 2020 Border Days Committee, their positions, years of service and duty assignments:
Tanner Maynard, president, nine years, grounds;
Wade Peterson, vice president, seven years, parade and administrative;
Gary Canaday, secretary, eight years, solicitations;
Scott Winkler, treasurer, 18 years, administrative and communications
Anna Wren, royalty adviser, six years
Tanner Fogleman, nine years, grounds, arena signs;
Kevin Greig, 23 years;
Nick Hilbert, eight years, south end arena director, flags and benches;
Jesse Keeler, three years, grounds;
Megan Peterson, two years, administration, parade, advertising, website;
Jacob Robie, new;
Tate Stowers, two years, gate guard;
Brian Wren, new, beer and food;
Jerime Zimmerman, two years, arena signs, beer and food.
