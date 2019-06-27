Blue Jean Ball set for June 28
A great way to get yourself in the mood for all the Border Days activities is the Blue Jean Ball. This is the 26th fund-raiser of the Syringa Hospital Foundation, and the first time the event has been held in the summer.
The Blue Jean Ball is set for Friday, June 28, at the Elks Lodge. This will include music fit for dancing by The Fabulous Kingpins. Also included in the evening will be a dessert auction, raffles and food.
Anyone who wants to donate to this event – all proceeds will go toward a new ambulance – can contact Syringa Foundation Director Kristi Brooks or Syringa Community Relations Coordinator Dana Greig at 208-983-4684.
Queen tryouts will be held June 28
The 2020 Border Days queen tryouts are set for Friday, June 28, 7 p.m., at the Grangeville Border Days Arena. Any cowgirls ages 15 to 19 with aspirations to represent the community, contact chaperon Anna Wren at 208-790-0307 prior to noon June 26 for an application. For questions, also contact current queen Colby Canaday or princess Molly DeFord.
Art in the Park to be two days: July 4, 5
Do you have something handmade to sell during Border Days? Art in the Park is set for both Thursday and Friday July 4 and 5. This will be held at Pioneer Park (by the swimming pool). Vendor forms and information are available at Grangeville Centennial Library. Call 208-983-0951 for details.
The event will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 5.
Twin Pines Trail Run is July 6
Grangeville High School student Alexia Holcomb is continuing what Mindy Fredrickson started for her senior project: The Twin Pines Trail Run.
This is set for Saturday, July 6, at 46 Twin Pines Lane, Grangeville. There are three options: The 20-mile run starts at 7 a.m. and costs $85; the 10-mile run is at 7:30 a.m. and is $65; the five-mile run is set for 8 a.m. and costs $40. Dogs are $10 extra. People get shirts and food and both people and dogs will receive water and/or other beverages. All proceeds go to benefit Syringa Hospice.
To register for the run, go to https://twinpinestrailrun.webnode.com/. For questions, e-mail twinpinestrailrun@hotmail.com.
Toy Scramble set for July 5
Just a reminder that the popular Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center will host its annual Toy Scramble for kids on Friday, July 5, following the morning’s street sports on Main Street.
Vintage Youth to play at street dance July 6
Take it to the streets Saturday, July 6, when the popular local band, Vintage Youth, will play for the street dance from 7:30 to 11 p.m. This will take place on North Hall Street next to The Trails. What a perfect place to go following the rodeo that night.
Camas Prairie Cruisers Show and Shine to be held July 4
Start getting those classic cars, motorcycles and pedal cars ready for the Camas Prairie Cruisers Thursday, July 4, Show and Shine. The event will be held this year at Les Schwab Tire Center on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
GHS All School Reunion on tap for July 5
The Grangeville High School 8th Annual All Class Reunion will be held at the Grangeville Gun Club Friday, July 5, 3 p.m. If you went to Grangeville High School, come join the fun; visit with old friends and make some new ones. Nearly 200 people showed up for this event last year. Faculty and friends of GHS alumni welcome. This is set for Friday following the Border Days parade. The concession stand will be open for food, pop and beer. Additional information available on Facebook at “you know you grew up in Grangeville Idaho if …,” which now has more than 2,600 members.
Sign up for parade
It’s not too late to be in one of the Grangeville Border Days parades. These are set for July 4, 5 and 6, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. each day. This year’s theme is “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams.”
To sign up, go on-line to http://grangevilleborderdays.org/parade-entry-form-2/, or call Justin DeFord at 208-816-3580 or Tanner Maynard at 208-451-1003.
Remember to let the powers-that-be know if you are royalty who will be attending the July 4 luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Eagles Hall.
Rodeos set for 6 p.m. each night
The Grangeville Border Days Rodeos will be held each night, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 4, 5 and 6, 6 p.m., at the Border Days Arena.
Friday, July 5, is Pink Night. Every dollar donated goes to the local Eagles Aerie 539, who collect funds to help locals who have cancer-related expenses. Wear pink to show support! The band The Hankers will play live music following the rodeo this night.
Saturday, July 6, is Family Night. Parents and their minor children get in for $30.
Admission prices are: $15, age 12 and older, $5 for those younger than age 12, with 6 and younger getting in for free.
The rodeo is sanctioned by Idaho Cowboys Association, Pro-West, and NPRA. Rodeo stock by Gold Buckle Rodeo, Roosevelt, Wash.
Rodeo Slack will be held Friday, July 5, 10 a.m.; admission is free.
2019 presenting and major sponsors include Gortsema Motors, Les Schwab Tire Center, Cloninger’s Marketplace, CHS Primeland, Bud’s PowerSports and Cody’s Cowboy Hats.
Lee Woods Memorial Local Team Roping, barrel racing entries sought
The Lee Woods Memorial Local Team Roping event is set for Border Days. At least one member must be from or have been raised in Idaho County. Cost is $100 per team. Also, ages 17 and younger as of Jan. 1 can enter local barrel racing. Must reside in Idaho, Lewis, Adams or Clearwater counties. Cost is $20 per entry.
Call Justin DeFord, 208-816-3580, to enter.
Firecracker Fun Run is July 4
The Border Days Fun Run, sponsored by the Syringa Hospital Foundation, will be held Thursday, July 4. Preregister by visiting http://syringahospital.org or sign up the day of the race from 7 – 7:45 a.m. in Umpqua Bank Parking Lot. The race starts at 8 a.m. Contact Kristi Brooks with questions at 208-507-2855 or kbrooks@syringahospital.org. Proceeds will help purchase a new ambulance.
Chicken scramble, wild stick horse race set for all three days of the rodeo
Kids ages 6 to 12, get ready for the chicken scramble. This is set for each night at the rodeo, July 4, 5 and 6. Three chickens will be released in the arena, each chicken will have a ribbon that will stand for a different money amount. The kid who catches that chicken wins the money amount shown. This is to take the place of the calf scramble.
The wild stick horse race will be all three nights at the rodeo as well. This is for children ages 6 –8 years old and each child will ride a stick horse during a race at the rodeo. Limit to 15 kids during all three days. The fastest time during all three days will win a buckle sponsored by Farris Transport of Grangeville. The same 15 children will compete all three days at the rodeo. Cost is $5 per entry fee. Contact Amy Farris at 208-507-0487 to sign up.
Annual Cowboy Breakfast set for July 4, 5 and 6
The Annual Masonic Temple Cowboy Breakfast is set for the Masonic Temple Lodge at Main and Hall streets, July 4, 5, and 6, from 6 to 11 a.m. each day. This is sponsored by the Masonic lodges no. 9 and no. 87 in Grangeville and Kooskia.
Street sports to be held each day
Don’t miss out on the popular and fun street sports, set each day, July 4, 5 and 6, for 9 a.m. on Main Street. First will be the foot races for all ages, boys and girls, men and women, by category. Then will come the Super Egg Toss which is fun all ages, too.
Grangeville City Pool hours
The Grangeville City Pool at Pioneer Park will be closed Thursday, July 4.
Friday, July 5, the pool will be open 1 to 4:40 p.m.; 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6; and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 7, 1 to 5 p.m.
Call 208-983-0935 or log onto Grangeville.us for details.
Strawberry shortcake tradition continues
Grangeville United Methodist Church will again offer strawberry shortcake at Pioneer Park on Thursday, July 4. Come and enjoy a dish of Klicker's strawberries on top of old-fashioned sweet bread or angel food cake, with a big dollop of Cool Whip on top! This will be served until 3 or 3:30 p.m., unless they run out of berries before that!
Veterans recognition day, free lunch set for July 5
The 3rd annual veterans welcome home and recognition day (all veterans from all service years) is set for Friday, July 5, noon to 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 E. Main Street, Grangeville. A free tri-tip lunch will be served to veterans and their spouses. Live music will be provided by Myra Pearce and David Dixon.
This event is made possible by a grant from the Idaho Division of Veterans Service plus the volunteer work of the Crea DeHaven VFW Post 3520, American Legion Post 37 and the Idaho County Veterans Association.
Zephyrs to play July 6
The Camas Prairie Zephys American Legion Baseball team will play a doubleheader Saturday, July 6, 2 and 4 p.m., at Grangeville High School. Concessions are available.
