WHITE BIRD – “This is an incredible honor, and I really appreciate it,” said Don Heckman.
The White Bird-area rancher is the Border Days grand marshal for 2020.
Heckman was born in Cottonwood and raised on Joseph Plains on the family ranch. He attended grade school here, then his family purchased a ranch outside of White Bird when it was time for him to start high school. His parents, his younger brother and he all moved to the White Bird ranch.
“On Joseph, I would ride or walk to school, feeding cattle on the way in, and feeding on the way back, too,” he recalled. “Going to school in Grangeville was certainly different. We hardly ever went to town while growing up, so this was the city. The first year was an experience, including riding the bus on the old spiral White Bird highway. But people were real friendly.”
Don met his wife, Pam, in New Meadows, when his family rented pasture from her family. They married in 1960, and, on the White Bird ranch, raised sons Dion and Dean.
“Pam has always been a hard worker and she cooked, raised a garden, helped ship cattle, took care of all the paperwork and books, and helped with everything else going on,” he said.
Throughout the years, many things changed on the ranch, he said, one being automation.
“Automation – the machinery and equipment – really changed our lives, made us more efficient,” he said.
He recalled when, in 1973, he, Pam and a young Dion, drove to Iowa to pick up and bring back the first round baler to come to the area.
“That was something,” he smiled, shaking his head. The ability to quickly produce large bales and then feed in bigger quantities improved their operations, he said, adding that machine couldn’t compare to the computerized versions nowadays.
Another area that changed throughout the years, he added, is the ability to find ranch hands.
“We’ve had wonderful employees during the years,” he stated. “But it gets more and more difficult to find people who want to do this type of work. It takes a toll on you, for sure. It’s tough.”
Heckman said moving cattle in days gone by was mostly by trailing or driving the cattle by horseback off the beaten path, on rough terrain and backcountry. Moving cattle could take a week or more. As roads improved and trucks became more available, the transporting of cattle to summer pasture also became more efficient.
“There’s still some of it, such as getting them on the forest allotment, that needs to be accomplished on horseback – that’s the only way,” he said. “And there’s something to be said about cattle that walk to their pasture and know the lay of the land – they also know their way home most of the time.”
Although Heckman appreciates ATVs, and has enjoyed many rides, he also knows nothing beats the view from atop a horse.
“I like the ATVs for carrying food and salt and checking fence, but there’s nothing like horseback – and there are just some places that you can only go by horse,” he emphasized.
On July 3, Heckman will turn 79, and, although he is still very involved with the family ranch, he also knows it is in good hands.
“I’m so thankful for my family and what they do,” he said.
Dion works with the cattle and hay crops, while Dean takes care of the shop and rolling stock. Dion, and his wife, Susie, and Dean, and his wife, Brenda, all live on the ranch, along with granddaughter, Marie, and her partner, Wayne, and their daughter, Heckman’s great-granddaughter, 2-year-old Tinsley.
He gave praise to Susie, Brenda and Marie for their willingness to drop everything and help on the ranch whenever needed, even when they are balancing outside jobs and responsibilities.
“God has been good to me, blessing me with a great family, very good employees, neighbors, friends, business people and community,” Heckman said. “I’ve also had wonderful horses and dogs, and, well, I’ve just had a good run.”
Though Heckman expresses humility over any success and does not want any conversation to turn to bragging on any level, one of the areas he is proud of is of the Heckman natural beef, and they continue to raise and sell this beef that is hormone and antibiotic-free.
“We have hats that say, ‘Hormone free since ’33,’” he chuckled. It was in 1933 when the Heckman family first arrived in Idaho County via the lower Salmon near the Waha-Lewiston area.
*
Heckman admits his family is not a rodeoing family, but he does go back a few decades with Border Days.
“My first memory of Border Days is as a young child, riding down from Joseph Plains in our family Jeep,” he said. Sometimes they would get to stay over in town for the night, while other times they would have to return home to feed cattle and do chores.
“I recall being so fascinated with the Nez Perce,” he said, explaining the American Indians would ride in the parades in full regalia. “They would camp out along the creek by the arena. They were good horsemen.”
He remembers Border Days usually fell during haying season.
“Sometimes we would have to work to get the haying finished, but the crew always got the Fourth off,” he said.
In later years, he has fond memories of bringing his own family to the rodeo and Border Days events.
“It’s just always been a part of our lives,” he said.
That’s why, he added, it’s such an honor to be chosen as grand marshal.
“It really means something to be a part of this, and I truly thank everyone involved,” he smiled.
