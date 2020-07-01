Hi! Tanner Maynard here, president of the 2020 Grangeville Border Days. I am proud to announce that we are able to continue our historic hometown tradition of events and rodeo.
COVID-19 made for uncertain times in our world and small community. The illness also impacted the future of our rodeo for this season. The uncertainty created a delay in planning by several months, but as the situation improved, and we got word from the state that we could make the rodeo happen, we moved fast and hard. The whole Grangeville Border Days Committee stepped up, and we got things in order quickly and efficiently.
We, as a board are taking precautions to allow for our spectators to stay healthy. We will have hand sanitizers in place around the grounds and offer face masks if you want to use them. We are also asking that if you are ill, please stay home and support our events from afar.
We are planning for one of our largest shows. The rodeo is one of the few such events in the area. We will have a full day of slack on July 1st; this is a significant change from our regular schedule. We are planning that this slack day will be full of contestants. Then we lead into the big shows on July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.
Although things may look different, we are still hoping to offer the same three days of action that our fans are used to and even a bit more! So, come on down for a lot of fun. “Cut ’em Loose!”
