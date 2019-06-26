GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Border Days Princess Molly DeFord recently accomplished a major goal: she graduated with honors from Grangeville High School in May.
The 18 year old is the daughter of Carl and Lori DeFord of Grangeville and has two siblings: Megan (and husband Wade) Peterson and brother, Justin DeFord. Her grandparents include Janet Klement and Glen DeFord.
“I have enjoyed this year, reigning with my cousin, Colby,” DeFord said. “I have also really liked meeting new people, including all the royalty girls.” Colby Canaday is the current reigning Border Days queen.
DeFord is a member of Fenn Livestock 4-H Club for eight years and at GHS was involved in HOSA and served as ASB treasurer. She also participated in basketball, volleyball, softball and track while in high school. She is a member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Youth Group.
DeFord had planned to rider her 12-year-old quarter horse, Dutch, for Border Days and remaining royalty events; however, Dutch is recovering from a recent injury. She will ride her aunt’s horse, Tweeter.
“This summer I will be working for the Forest Service as a range technician,” she said. “In the fall I will attend Boise State University to study social work and masseuse.”
