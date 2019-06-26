GRANGEVILLE – Colby Canaday has followed in the footsteps of her sister, Taylor, and cousin, Megan, in her involvement in Border Days royalty.
“I have had a great time representing Border Days, laughing and just enjoying time with my cousin, Molly, this year,” Canaday said. Molly DeFord is the current Border Days princess.
Canaday, 17, is the daughter of Gary and Lisa Canaday of Grangeville and is sister to Taylor and Dylan, and granddaughter to Janet Klement.
This fall, Canaday will begin her senior year at Grangeville High School where she will serve as ASB president. At school she has been involved in HOSA and student council and has played volleyball and basketball and participated in High School Rodeo.
Canaday is a member of Lively Livestock 4-H Club and Triple Bar Drill Team and has served as drill team princess. She is also a former Central Idaho Rodeo Association princess.
“I love seeing all the little girls’ faces when they see us,” riding down the street in parades or at rodeos, Canaday smiled. She has two quarter horses: Blaze and Vegas.
In her spare time, Canaday works as a hostess at Seasons Restaurant. Following graduation from high school, she plans to attend Boise State University and major in sports medicine.
