2019 – Colby Canaday, Grangeville
2018 – Micaela Farris, Grangeville
2017 – Rachael Stevens, Grangeville
2016 – Maggie Chmelik, Grangeville
2015 – Nicole Poxleitner, Keuterville
2014 – Kristin Kaschmitter, Grangeville
2013 – Aleesha Arnzen, Nezperce
2012 - Taylor Smith, Grangeville
2011 - Taylor Canaday, Grangeville
2010 - Taylor Wemhoff, Nezperce
2009 - Megan DeFord, Grangeville
2008 - Sara McDonald, Grangeville
2007 - Kayla Uhlenkott, Cottonwood
2006 - Kaysie Burchell, Keuterville
2005 - Katy Fox, Grangeville
2004 - Michelle Smith, Grangeville
2003 - Kami Miller, Grangeville
2002 - Rachel Lamb, Grangeville
2001 - Jill VonBargen, Cottonwood
2000 - Katie Arnzen, Grangeville
1999 - Tera Duman, Grangeville
1998 - Misty Rhett, Lenore
1997 - Laurel Meacham, Nezperce
1996 - Mitzi Kingma, Grangeville
1995 - Stacy Edwards, Grangeville
1994 - Circe Paul, Kamiah
1993 - Courtney Dean, Grangeville
1992 - Tricia Adams, Grangeville
1991 - Kristin Walstad, Grangeville
1990 - Allegra Burdick, Grangeville
1989 - Cherie Cox, Grangeville
1988 - Jodi Brewster, Grangeville
1987 - Jill Lamb, Grangeville
1986 - Becky Shira, Grangeville
1985 - Kathleen Rapley, New Meadows
1984 - Kim Eimers, Grangeville
1983 - Kathy Keeney, Grangeville
1982 - Donna Gill, Riggins
1981 - Patty Pepper, Grangeville
1980 - Sandy Barham, Orofino
1979 - Marianne Cash, Grangeville
1978 - Shirley Wren (Stark), Grangeville
1977 - Tracy Tackett, Grangeville
1976 - T.C. Henderson, Grangeville
1975 - Vicky Swedblom (Duvall), White Bird
1974 - Sue Whiteman, White Bird
1973 - Carol Baker, Kooskia
1972 - Jody Eller, Kamiah
1971 - Shannon Wren, Grangeville
1970 - Vonna Court, Grangeville
1969 - Terri Whiteman, Riggins
1968 - Neita Carr, Kooskia
1967 - Linda Campbell, New Meadows
1966 - Mary Jane Hollandsworth, Cottonwood
1965 - Judy Dryden, Lewiston
1964 - Judy Mitchell, Nezperce
1963 - Eileen Sewell (Uhlenkott), Lucile
1962 - Louise Johnson, Kooskia
1961 - LeMoyne Lyda (McLeod), Nezperce
1960 - Norma Rhett, Lucile
1959 - Karla Johnson (Enneking), Cottonwood
1958 - Lee Anna Ruttman (Hill), White Bird
1957 - Joanie Dean (Cornell), Grangeville
1956 - Irene Blewett (Wells), Kooskia
1955 - Diane Olmsted (Hartley), Grangeville
1954 - Patricia Rooke (Fisher), Joseph Plains
1953 - Donna Solders (Hancock), Kamiah
1952 - Georgia Mae Ellenwood, Kooskia
1951 - Marjorie Hauger (Baffico), Fenn
1950 - Mary McDonald (Maloney), Fenn
1949 - Patsy Lee (Duncan), Grangeville
1948 - Joan Taylor (Clay), Riggins
1947 - Joyce Rogers (Altman), Grangeville
1946 - No Rodeo
1945 - No Rodeo - private rodeo given by Guy Cash
1944 - No Rodeo
1943 - No Rodeo
1942 - No Rodeo, $1,400 invested in War Bonds
1941 - Kathryn Sewell, Lucile
1940 - Marjorie Rich, Fenn
1939 - Lois Weber (Mall), Grangeville
1938 - Delores Morrow (Padget), Joseph Plains
1937 - Gertrude Maxwell, Elk City
1936 - Grace Morrow (Hollandsworth), Joseph Plains
1935 - Claudina Holden (Murphy), White Bird
1934 - Fern Stevenson (Goin), Craigmont
1933 - Mary Martzen (West), Winona
1932 - Betty Lou McConnell (Montell), Grangeville
1930 - Tryphena Taylor (Burfind), White Bird
1929 - No Rodeo - Baseball Tournament & Air Derby
1928 - No record of queen
1927 - No show, street being improved in city
1926 - Big rodeo & race meet, no record of queen
1925 - Rodeo, fair & race meet, no record of queen
1924 - Julia Derrig (Olmsted), Grangeville
