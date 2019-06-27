2019 – Colby Canaday, Grangeville

2018 – Micaela Farris, Grangeville

2017 – Rachael Stevens, Grangeville

2016 – Maggie Chmelik, Grangeville

2015 – Nicole Poxleitner, Keuterville

2014 – Kristin Kaschmitter, Grangeville

2013 – Aleesha Arnzen, Nezperce

2012 - Taylor Smith, Grangeville

2011 - Taylor Canaday, Grangeville

2010 - Taylor Wemhoff, Nezperce

2009 - Megan DeFord, Grangeville

2008 - Sara McDonald, Grangeville

2007 - Kayla Uhlenkott, Cottonwood

2006 - Kaysie Burchell, Keuterville

2005 - Katy Fox, Grangeville

2004 - Michelle Smith, Grangeville

2003 - Kami Miller, Grangeville

2002 - Rachel Lamb, Grangeville

2001 - Jill VonBargen, Cottonwood

2000 - Katie Arnzen, Grangeville

1999 - Tera Duman, Grangeville

1998 - Misty Rhett, Lenore

1997 - Laurel Meacham, Nezperce

1996 - Mitzi Kingma, Grangeville

1995 - Stacy Edwards, Grangeville

1994 - Circe Paul, Kamiah

1993 - Courtney Dean, Grangeville

1992 - Tricia Adams, Grangeville

1991 - Kristin Walstad, Grangeville

1990 - Allegra Burdick, Grangeville

1989 - Cherie Cox, Grangeville

1988 - Jodi Brewster, Grangeville

1987 - Jill Lamb, Grangeville

1986 - Becky Shira, Grangeville

1985 - Kathleen Rapley, New Meadows

1984 - Kim Eimers, Grangeville

1983 - Kathy Keeney, Grangeville

1982 - Donna Gill, Riggins

1981 - Patty Pepper, Grangeville

1980 - Sandy Barham, Orofino

1979 - Marianne Cash, Grangeville

1978 - Shirley Wren (Stark), Grangeville

1977 - Tracy Tackett, Grangeville

1976 - T.C. Henderson, Grangeville

1975 - Vicky Swedblom (Duvall), White Bird

1974 - Sue Whiteman, White Bird

1973 - Carol Baker, Kooskia

1972 - Jody Eller, Kamiah

1971 - Shannon Wren, Grangeville

1970 - Vonna Court, Grangeville

1969 - Terri Whiteman, Riggins

1968 - Neita Carr, Kooskia

1967 - Linda Campbell, New Meadows

1966 - Mary Jane Hollandsworth, Cottonwood

1965 - Judy Dryden, Lewiston

1964 - Judy Mitchell, Nezperce

1963 - Eileen Sewell (Uhlenkott), Lucile

1962 - Louise Johnson, Kooskia

1961 - LeMoyne Lyda (McLeod), Nezperce

1960 - Norma Rhett, Lucile

1959 - Karla Johnson (Enneking), Cottonwood

1958 - Lee Anna Ruttman (Hill), White Bird

1957 - Joanie Dean (Cornell), Grangeville

1956 - Irene Blewett (Wells), Kooskia

1955 - Diane Olmsted (Hartley), Grangeville

1954 - Patricia Rooke (Fisher), Joseph Plains

1953 - Donna Solders (Hancock), Kamiah

1952 - Georgia Mae Ellenwood, Kooskia

1951 - Marjorie Hauger (Baffico), Fenn

1950 - Mary McDonald (Maloney), Fenn

1949 - Patsy Lee (Duncan), Grangeville

1948 - Joan Taylor (Clay), Riggins

1947 - Joyce Rogers (Altman), Grangeville

1946 - No Rodeo

1945 - No Rodeo - private rodeo given by Guy Cash

1944 - No Rodeo

1943 - No Rodeo

1942 - No Rodeo, $1,400 invested in War Bonds

1941 - Kathryn Sewell, Lucile

1940 - Marjorie Rich, Fenn

1939 - Lois Weber (Mall), Grangeville

1938 - Delores Morrow (Padget), Joseph Plains

1937 - Gertrude Maxwell, Elk City

1936 - Grace Morrow (Hollandsworth), Joseph Plains

1935 - Claudina Holden (Murphy), White Bird

1934 - Fern Stevenson (Goin), Craigmont

1933 - Mary Martzen (West), Winona

1932 - Betty Lou McConnell (Montell), Grangeville

1930 - Tryphena Taylor (Burfind), White Bird

1929 - No Rodeo - Baseball Tournament & Air Derby

1928 - No record of queen

1927 - No show, street being improved in city

1926 - Big rodeo & race meet, no record of queen

1925 - Rodeo, fair & race meet, no record of queen

1924 - Julia Derrig (Olmsted), Grangeville

