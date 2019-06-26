GRANGEVILLE -- It’s 100-plus-years strong: Grangeville Border Days is eagerly anticipated for residents to celebrate the July 4 holiday through rodeos, parades, activities, class reunions and just being social with friends and family.
The Free Press recently asked our readers what they find fun or enjoy during this annual three-day celebration.
Tana M. Hess: “The parades!”
Toni Baker: “My granddaughter, Peyton Lowry, says it’s the parades … and the candy, of course!”
Tracy and Matt Early: “Border Days is my favorite time in Grangeville! I took for granted parades with horses and fireworks until I moved to Alaska. We don’t have fireworks on the 4th because of the 24-hour daylight, and there are very few horses in our parades. I sure miss good ole G’ville that time of year!”
Rexenne Snow: “I loved all my years of doing drill team!”
Amy Kinzer Wemhoff: “Long dogs.”
Kathie Sorenson Snodgrass: “It wouldn’t really be Border Days without long dogs.”
Scott Carver: “Scones.”
Jim Kurdy: “So many memories… street sports, pancake breakfast, egg toss, Mom and Bob in chairs by the hospital watching the parade … on and on.”
Eileen Uhlenkott: “The atmosphere of Border Days has always been significant of the Fourth of July. The patriotism, parades, rodeo and occasionally a carnival. Growing up, it was a family involvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.