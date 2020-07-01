COTTONWOOD – “My favorite part of Border Days is definitely the rodeo,” smiled Jose Remacle.
Sixteen-year old Josie Remacle is the 2020 Border Days Princess. She is the daughter of Glenn and Stacy Remacle of Cottonwood and will be a junior at Prairie Junior-Senior High School this fall. She has two older siblings, Samantha and Lane, and a younger sibling, Callie. Her grandma Dickey lives in Grangeville and her grandpa and grandma Remacle reside in Cottonwood.
Remacle said she likes the rodeo events and the excitement of the crowd and the community.
“I grew up loving Border Days,” she said. “It’s such a happy environment. I love the crowd it attracts.”
Remacle said she loved attending parades each year and always wanted to be a part of the Border Days royalty court.
Being princess and being involved in the rodeo allows Remacle to do what she loves, “being out there and meeting new people,” she said.
“Kaylee and I have made so many memories as our royalty year has gone by,” she added. “We haven’t gone to many events [due to COVID-19], “but my favorite one would have to be the crab feed. Being around little kids and helping out with games was a fun thing to experience, and I wouldn’t want it to be with anyone else.”
She said one thing they missed that she wanted to attend was the Riggins Rodeo.
“I’m bummed about that because I was really looking forward to representing Border Days at that rodeo,” she lamented.
In high school, Remacle has been active in volleyball, basketball and softball, and has been a member of Prairie League. She was in the Cottonwood Riding Club Princess in 2016.
