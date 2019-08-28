GRANGEVILLE – As customers have witnessed, Sara Corder’s dog grooming comes with a smile.
For Corder, having her own shop is a dream come true.
“That’s always been my goal,” she smiled. “And it happened!”
Grooming By Sara opened at 416 North C Street (blue building across from Camas Body Shop) in 2018.
“I’ve always loved animals, so it was a good fit,” she said.
Corder previously lived in Orofino and worked as a dog groomer for six years. She learned from a groomer in Lewiston. She later became a veterinarian assistant at Camas Prairie Veterinary Hospital for Dr. Volkman and then started grooming dogs from that location.
Sara’s fiancé, Cody Vrieling, has been the main handyman to transform the unused building into a grooming shop.
“It’s always a little bit bigger of a job when you get into it,” he laughed.
Vrieling and Corder have cleaned, painted, worked on plumbing and more, transforming the building into a custom shop where Sara can work and also feel comfortable bringing her children.
“It’s flexible, which is nice with a family,” she said. She and Vrieling have two daughters: Paislee, 3, and Josie, 1.
Josie was born with heart conditions, and, Corder said, although she is healthy, it has been a blessing to be able to bring her to work. Vrieling works full time at Quality Heating and Air Conditioning.
Corder is able to offer all the various cuts for all dog breeds, and her services include the full service of ear cleaning, bathing, anal gland expression and toenail trims, as well.
“I love to have appointments set up, but will also take walk-ins as I can, Monday through Friday,” Corder said. “This is especially handy for toenail trims, and that’s usually fairly quick.”
To set up grooming times, call 208-451-4078.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.