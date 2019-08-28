GRANGEVILLE –Matthew Told, D.O., made his way to Grangeville and Syringa Hospital and Clinics in 2013. He is now the medical chief of staff.
Told’s family includes his wife, Katie, and children Zach, Michael, Emmie, Halle, and William.
Told was born in Texas and grew up in Colorado. Following a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he obtained his undergraduate degree and then a masters of public health. He worked his way through school in the plumbing field. He completed his residency in Rapid City, S.D., and began his work career in Delta, Utah.
Told came by his love of doctoring at a young age. His father was a D.O., in rural Colorado and Told accompanied him on house calls when he was a young boy.
“I always liked how the patients loved him and treated him so well,” Told said.
As a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Told has worked as a general physician who see patients, including OB patients, and completes surgical procedures.
His wife is originally from Oregon and specializes in interior design.
To make an appointment with Told call the Syringa Clinic at 208-983-8590.
