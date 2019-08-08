COTTONWOOD — This year’s theme is “Idaho County Fair It’s In Our Nature,” and the parade is set for Cottonwood’s Main Sreet Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.
Parade lineup is at 8:30 a.m., and judging at 9:15 a.m., at The Hangout, 603 Front Street.
Those interested in entering can get the name of their entry and description, category (commercial, royalty, equestrian or non-profit), as well as name, address and a phone number to parade chairperson Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, 613 Reservation Line Road, Cottonwood ID 83522; e-mail jogehring@hotmail.com or call 208-962-5850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.