GRANGEVILLE – Despite many areas canceling their Fourth of July celebrations due to COVID-19 concerns, Grangeville will carry on with its fireworks display.
And carry on in a big way, according to retired Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department (GVFD) fireman Bob Beckman.
“This year’s show is about $15,000,” said Beckman, who still volunteers to raise funds for the annual event. “And with other towns bowing out, we expect a larger than normal audience.”
Beckman said it was about 23 years ago when the Grangeville Merchants Association was sponsoring the fireworks. They hit a snag and had trouble raising the $3,000 needed for the display at the time.
“Some of the ladies put on a spaghetti feed and came up with about $1,000,” he said. So he and a couple of other firemen took some coffee cans and canvassed for funds and came up with the remainder.
The following year, he said, the GVFD took over the endeavor, grabbed about six kids, and walked the parade with cans and buckets each day. Throughout the years, GVFD also added their extra funds to the pot. Soon, merchants wanted to help out, and the sign board with supporters’ names and logos that is pulled in the parades now was born.
“When we started the show years ago, about 10 guys were leaning over each other hand-lighting fireworks,” Beckman said. “It was pretty dangerous.”
Soon, they used some of their funds to purchase a portable board to help with lighting, using that system for about three years. They were then able to purchase a computerized system for about $5,000, which is still in use.
“Now, it’s all done by remote control and it’s a safe way to light the fireworks,” he explained.
The fireworks are detonated at the Grangeville High School football field. One year, Beckman said, they counted 2,300 people in the stands and around the field.
“People come from all over to see this show,” he said. Onlookers not only gather on the field, but also throughout the streets and from the homes of family and friends.
He advised people to bring their chairs and blankets and prepare for a “great show.”
The fireworks display is set for Saturday, July 4, 10 p.m. Those who wish to contribute to the display – funds raised this year will be used for the 2021 show – can do so during each parade as volunteers come by with the donation buckets.
