I, Kate Lustig, have participated in 4-H for 11 years. To most people, 4-H is about the fair and the animals, but to me, it was everything else.
Throughout all my years, I have taken a variety of projects including cooking, ceramics, and leather, but the only two I stuck with were sewing and horse. Sewing is one of the most time-consuming projects, due to the complicated requirements. Although book requirements are important to complete the project, the most important part of a sewing project is picking an item you will continue to wear after the fair. Sewing an item you will not wear is probably the biggest sewing mistake one can make, and I have made a lot of mistakes. I have kept all my sewing projects and wear them as often as my other clothes.
Since I was in a clothing project, I also got to be a member of the fashion board. The fashion board decorates the fashion show, plans the creative activity, gives a modeling workshop, helps the clothing judges, and leads the younger 4-H members in the fashion show. Fashion board helped me enjoy the fashion show more and helped me grow as a leader. I used to be very shy and honestly, the fashion show always scared me. The fashion board puts a lot of work into the fashion show and it gave me the responsibility of being a “fashion” leader. I may have still been nervous and awkward on stage, but I am proud I participated and had fun every year.
I think being on the fashion board led me to take up other leadership positions in 4-H, as well. I previously mentioned I also took horse 4-H and I was also a member of the Idaho County Horse Bowl team. I was the president of the Rebel Rider 4-H Club the past two years, and last year I was the captain of the horse bowl team. Although I was never very good at horse bowl, I learned that I love learning everything about horses. Even when I thought I knew everything, I was knocked off my high horse. I always thought of myself as a knowledgeable horsewoman until I joined horse 4-H. I had no idea that I had no idea how to ride horses. Through 4-H, I completely relearned how to ride. I still feel shocked about how much I have learned, changed, grown…..A couple of years ago I could not even get my horse to stop, but last year I got grand champion in showmanship and English equitation.
This fall, I am going to start a new part of my life when I start college at Lewis-Clark State College. I am thankful for the 4-H leadership and learning skills I will take with me and use throughout the rest of my life.
