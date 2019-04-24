KOOSKIA – Best friends practically since birth, fifth grader Seasha Reuben and fourth-grader Maddie Smith have a lot in common.
For starters, they’re both the youngest in a family of sisters: Seasha has four older sisters while Maddie has three.
They each said they do “occasionally” fight with their sisters, but, “it’s good to have a lot of sisters,” Maddie added.
“For one, you have similar experiences,” the 10-year-old explained. “And, if you ever need a hairbrush or a water bottle, you know someone has one.”
While Maddie admits she tends to be “a little bit spoiled,” Seasha, 11, said, “Well, not by my parents.”
“But my grandpa spoils all of us girls,” she smiled.
Maddie is the daughter of Mike and Lara Smith of Lowell, and Seasha’s parents are Alan and Lora Reuben of Kooskia. The girls’ father’s played football together in high school and their sisters are also friends.
“There are so many Laras and Loras and Lories,” the girls laughed on a March afternoon at Clearwater Valley High School.
The two enjoy laughing together, they said, but Seasha is quick to admit Maddie is a “bit more silly and sassy,” than she is.
“I do get embarrassed if I get something wrong – but at the same time, I’m really confident,” shrugged Maddie. “I think I’m pretty amazing.”
Maddie explained her family is unique because they’re all clowns. Literally. Her parents met when they were both circus performers.
“At a Kooskia Days parade, Seasha and I wore these blow-up elephant costume thingys, so it looked like we were riding them,” explained Maddie.
“At first, I thought it would be embarrassing, but it was really fun once I did it,” Seasha recalled.
“How can clowning not be fun?” Maddie asked. “It’s great making people laugh.”
Seasha’s family is American Indian and her sisters all learned to dance from her grandma, she said; her sisters taught her.
“Oh, yes. I love the pow-wows, and your – what’s that called?” Maddie looked at her friend.
“Regalia,” Seasha told her.
“Yes, regalia,” echoed Maddie.
Both girls have pets, enjoy reading, watching movies and going on trips with their family and each other.
“The best was Scarywood,” Maddie said, as the two recalled the haunted Halloween event at Silverwood.
“And it’s a tradition to go sledding at the Smith’s house on New Year’s Eve,” Seasha added.
“Yeah – we were shredding down that hill on Mr. Yellow [their name for the sled],” laughed Maddie as the two told a harrowing tale of nearly crashing.
Seasha enjoys playing basketball and said she looks forward to one day hitting the volleyball court, as well. Maddie has some trepidation about basketball since “a traumatic incident when I was 6,” she said.
“I got hit in the head with a ball and now I’m terrified!” she said with huge eyes and then, in the next sentence, “but I’ll give it another try.”
Maddie takes gymnastics in preparation for, she said, “a life in the circus as an acrobat.”
“Or maybe I’ll be a pediatrician,” she shrugged.
Both would like to move to a larger area someday.
“I like Boise because there’s a lot more to do,” Seasha said.
“I think maybe Malibu or Florida --- somewhere warm,” Maddie said.
At school, Maddie said the only thing she really likes is lunch.
“Finally, I can eat and be loud,” she said. “Oh, and I like Second Step, too.”
Seasha wishes some different things were being taught.
“No offense to the teachers, but I wish they taught more relevant subjects,” she said.
Maddie agreed.
“Like things like – how to pay your bills and work and make money. Your parents won’t always be around to give you money and kids need to know that,” she stated. (Though she did admit she was a little peeved with her mom one time when she had just spent “like $200 on groceries and then she didn’t want to get me a $5 toy!”)
Seasha nodded in agreement, and added, “I don’t think adults should tell us that people always get along and are friends. That’s not reality.”
The duo said they may have a disagreement now and again, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter.
“We’re always friends,” Seasha said.
“Yes,” smiled Maddie. “Always.”
