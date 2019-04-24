GRANGEVILLE – River Phillips tried something new this year.
The 15-year-old Grangeville High School freshman went out for the cheer squad.
“My parents suggested it, that maybe I step out of my comfort zone a little and be more social,” he said.
The experience, he added, “has been very good. I’m really glad I did it.”
The squad, aside from cheering at a variety of sporting events, has mopped the floor with awards at various contests all year. They qualified for state competition in Boise in March.
River said he has worked on weight training to become stronger as a base and be able to lift.
“I didn’t have any previous type of experience, so I just listen to the music and count,” he said. “It’s mostly muscle memory.”
A decade as an award-winning swim team member probably helped develop that core strength, too.
“My best event was the butterfly stroke,” he said. Although he isn’t on swim team any longer, he said swimming is a lifeskill he will always use.
In his spare time, he said he enjoys watching TV, reading “if I can find something good,” and doing his homework. Though he doesn’t have a favorite or least favorite subject, he said, he does like science and math.
The son of Patrick and Reyna Phillips of Grangeville, River has also spent quite a lot of time volunteering for Idaho County Recycling at the Grangeville site.
Though he said he has “definitely liked growing up in a small town,” he said in the future he may adjust to being in a larger area.
His favorite food is a teen favorite – pizza – and although he likes to “pretty much stick to what I know,” he said he is open to new ideas.
Following graduation, he plans to enter the Coast Guard and would like to be a rescue diver.
So far, River said he has most enjoyed trips to the Oregon Coast and Houston, Texas. One day, he said he would like to visit Moscow, Russia.
“I find it interesting – the history and culture,” he said.
River admitted he is “a pretty quiet person.”
“But, if you take the time to get to know me, I can also be pretty social,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.