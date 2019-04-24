GRANGEVILLE – What was supposed to be an epic ultimate frisbee catch last summer left Hunter Schoo with a couple of knocked out teeth and some emergency dental repair.
“Some friends and I were playing at the city park and I went in for a catch – I wasn’t paying attention to what was around me – and I ended up face first in the concrete picnic table,” Hunter recalled.
A hospital and dental visit right away, teeth temporarily back in place and some very sore gums and many soft-food meals later, and Hunter finally got porcelain teeth placed.
The Grangeville High School senior is not worse for the wear and maintains a good attitude.
“I should have paid more attention,” he smiled.
Hunter, 18, is the son of Nolan and Dawn Schoo, and is older brother to Blake, Presley and Colt.
At GHS, Hunter played football for two years and each year has played basketball and baseball.
“Baseball is my favorite,” he said as he was looking forward to his final season where he has played outfielder, first baseman and pitcher.
He is also involved in HOSA, BPA and National Honor Society. Following graduation, he is leaning toward attending the University of Idaho and majoring in business.
One of his favorite school subjects is math, but it is a history class he remembers most fondly.
“I was able to take the History of Sports, I think the only time it was offered,” he said. Mr. Pat Sullivan taught the class. “I’m really grateful I had the chance to be a part of that. I like history and I love sports, so it was really interesting.”
Hunter said his parents are included in his “heroes” list.
“They are both hardworkers and are very kind and treat people well,” he said. “They have taught me to have a good worth ethic and be kind and respectful.”
Also on that list is his uncle, Dustin Arnzen, his mom’s brother.
“Uncle Dusty has been one of my best friends all my life,” Hunter said. He has worked with his uncle for CompuNet (Hunter’s family’s business) for the past couple of summers where he has labored pulling cable and installing cameras and security systems.
“Both my dad and uncle have taught me a lot, but the hands-on business has been with my uncle,” he said.
Hunter enjoys all things outdoors including hunting, camping and motorcycle riding. He said he likes to spend time with friends and family and also travel with his family.
“I like to go other places and to bigger cities, but I am always glad to come back here, back home,” he said. “Someday, after college, this is where I would like to come back to. Maybe even to work for my dad’s business, but right now I want to keep my options open.”
He said his role as an older sibling has taught him a lot of patience. He has been using his skills as an ed cadet in youngest brother Colt’s first-second grade class at Sts. Peter and Paul School this school year.
“I like being around the kids – they say some pretty funny things, and they’re just fun to be around,” he smiled. “My little brother is also pretty proud of his big brothers, so it’s nice to be there for him.”
Hunter said he hopes he is a good role model for his siblings and others in the community.
“I would like to be remembered as humble, hardworking and kind,” he said.
And this summer, you may just catch him “back on the horse” so to speak.
“Yes, I still play ultimate frisbee,” he grinned. “I’m just more careful."
