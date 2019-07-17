Sparsely-populated North Central Idaho is home to hundreds of golfers and the courses here attract thousands each year.
Grangeville
The front nine play 2,990 yards, par 35, at the Grangeville Country Club course situated at the foot of the hills that define the southern edge of the Camas Prairie. Golfers, social and competitive, will find themselves at ease with a fun and challenging course set in harmony with the agricultural and foothills landscape 2.5 miles southwest of town off U.S. Highway 95.
Grangeville hosts one of the region’s significant private tournaments each August, but opens the clubhouse and the course to the public April 1 through October 31, weather permitting, except during league play Wednesday evenings.
See grangevillegolf.com for details.
Lewis/Clark Valley
Lewiston Golf and Country Club has something to offer “whether you play three times a year or every day.” Its 18 holes (6,591 yards, par 72) are open to the public and play through the rolling hills west of the region’s main airport. See golflgcc.com for details.
Eight minutes down the road, Bryden Canyon Golf Course’s 18 holes (6,359 yards, par 71) are the winter home of the Idaho Vandals NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Golf Teams and open to the public year-round. See brydencanyongolf.com for details.
Quail Ridge Golf Course plays 18 holes (6,072, par 71) south of Clarkston on the Washington side of the Snake River. See golfquailridge.com for details.
West of Clarkston, Clarkston Country Club features 18 private holes (6,650 yards, par 72) for members’ guests and members of other private clubs. Unaccompanied guests golf November-March without restrictions and access the course April-October “as available.” See clarkstongolfandcountryclub.com for details.
McCall
McCall Municipal Golf Course features the Aspen (nine holes, 3,148 yards, par 35), Birch (nine holes, 3,147 yards, par 36) and Cedar (nine holes, 3,074 yards, par 35) public courses located near Ponderosa State Park between the Payette and Little Payette lakes. See mccallgolfclub.com for details.
New Meadows
The 18 holes of MeadowCreek Golf Resort play 6,571 yards, par 72, in wooded hills northwest of town, a short drive from McCall. See meadowcreekgolfresort.com for details.
Orofino
Orofino Golf & Country Club plays nine holes (2,696 yards, par of 35) in hilly terrain above the Clearwater River four miles south of town west of U.S. Highway 12. See orofinogolf.com for details.
