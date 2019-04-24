GRANGEVILLE – When Taryn Godfrey was in eighth grade, she made a 74-slide presentation for her parents. The topic? “Why I should have my own dog.”
“It didn’t work at first,” the 15-year-old smiled.
Eventually, her plentiful and well-thought-out reasons won them over.
“I wanted my own, inside dog, to play with and sleep with me every night,” she said. “They said, ‘are you going to take care of it? Are you going to train it? Are you going to feed it?’ I promised I would.”
And she has. She searched online for the perfect dog and a little, 8-week-old ball of fur came from Boise to live with the Godfrey family.
“She’s wonderful – it’s better than I even dreamed it would be,” Taryn said. She named her pup Luna and potty trained her as well as taught her some tricks. She’s now an integral part of the family.
“And everyone loves her,” laughed Taryn. “She’s fun and funny and loves to play and sleep in my bed.”
The kind of tenacity it took to convince her parents she would be a worthy dog owner has thus far led Taryn to success through her freshman year at Grangeville High School. She is involved in FFA where she is in the vet science program and a SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience).
Her SAE project is as unique as she is.
“I make and sell slime,” she grinned. Slime is kind of a slippery mix between silly putty and play dough that people play with.
The project started out of boredom.
“I looked it up on-line and started making huge batches in my mom’s Tupperware – that part, using Mom’s Tupperware, didn’t go over so well,” Taryn recalled. But the entrepreneurial spirit was evoked, and she ordered extra supplies and containers and began selling her product.
The money she has earned from her endeavors is going toward a car. The recently licensed driver will get some help from her parents, Scott and Cindy Godfrey, to provide a reliable vehicle.
“I’m doing pretty well so far, so we’ll see how long it takes,” she said.
School also involves being freshman class treasurer and playing volleyball. She switched over from six years in 4-H to the FFA program and will raise her first pig for FFA this year.
“Pigs are very important in my family,” she said. She and older sister, Tessa, who graduated from GHS in 2018, have each won a variety of awards in their pig-raising endeavors.
Aside from spending time with her family and friends, one of Taryn’s main loves is spending several weeks to a month in Nevada on her Grandma’s farm each summer.
“There’s always something to do,” she said. “I love animals, and there are pigs and I have a dog there – well, it’s my dog when I’m there – and a cow.”
One thing she realized in the past year is how quickly family dynamics can change.
“I miss my sister – a lot,” she nodded. Tessa is at Boise State University and absence has definitely made the heart grow fonder. “There were times when she lived at home and I thought I didn’t care if she moved out or not. Now, yeah. I really miss hanging out with her. I was so glad to spend time with her at Christmas.”
Taryn said her family is very important to her and has a “huge impact” on her life.
Her Aunt Chrissy died several years ago and if she had the opportunity, she would love to have one more conversation with the woman who had such a positive outlook.
“I would love to just talk to her one more time and feel that influence,” she said.
Taryn said she hopes people pursue the things in life that make them happy and hopes she makes an influence of kindness in the lives of those she knows.
“My parents have taught me the value of hard work and doing the right thing even when it’s difficult,” she said. “I want to be there for people and for them to know they are worthy and valued, even when they don’t feel like it.”
Taryn’s smile lights up a room – and becomes even more evident when a little black fuzz ball streaks through the living room and jumps into her arms.
“Luna!” Taryn laughs as the pup licks her face. “Good to see you.”
