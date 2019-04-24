GRANGEVILLE – “I really enjoy grammar,” smiled 15-year-old Sundar Ahrens. “But, like math, I really have to work at it.”
That grammar admission from a young man may be surprising, but even more so for Sundar, who did not speak English until the age of 7.
“My parents adopted me from India, and I didn’t speak English then or understand a whole lot,” he said. “I don’t remember everything from India – there are blurs of memories from living there in a hostel.”
Ed and Martha Ahrens brought their son home and he was immediately immersed in their family, culture and rural American life. The family also includes three sisters to Sundar: Kristen, 24; Karly, 23; and Kaylyn, 13.
An easy grin and welcoming mannerisms give way to an articulate young man who enjoys a variety of activities and appreciates his rural life.
“Cities aren’t really for me, except to visit,” he said, his eyes alight talking about a business trip to San Diego his family got to go on with his father.
Sundar said he has enjoyed some travel to the Boise area and the Oregon Coast, as well, and would one day like to see Ireland and perhaps travel back to India.
If he could invent something right on the spot, it would be a tele-transport device that would easily allow him an instant portal to Prague.
Why Prague?
“My sister, Kristen, is there studying right now,” he said. “I definitely miss her.” They keep in touch through Skype and Facebook; however, that in-person contact is something he craves.
Sundar is homeschooled and takes several subjects through his teacher, Mrs. Kathleen Walker, and they meet twice weekly at the Centennial Evangelical Free Church. There are four kids in his immediate class, counting himself, and his family belongs to a larger homeschool group. He enjoys class with his best friend, Josh, he said, “because we have a lot of similar interests.”
“My little sister and I are in the same grade,” he said, “so we can help each other, and both my parents are really smart. My dad is really good at explaining math, too.”
Math proves to be most difficult for Sundar, he said, but he takes it with a grain of salt.
“Everyone has their weaknesses,” he shrugged. “You just have to work harder.”
Sundar has spent time playing soccer and is currently a brown belt in karate, which he attends twice a week.
“I try not to smile when I’m not supposed to – but I just like to be friendly and smile,” he laughed. “It’s hard sometimes to be serious, until you get into the zone.”
He also likes drawing, games and movies as well as playing in the river in the summer and skiing in the winter. His family has five cats and a dog he enjoys spending time with, as well.
Sundar said he likes to make people feel better and lift them up if they are feeling down.
“I want my friends to know they can talk to me, and I really like to meet and get to know people,” he said. “If they’re sad, I can cheer them up with movie quotes!” He especially likes Marvel movies and the television show, Flash.
He said he is most grateful for his family and friends … and pizza.
“I love pepperoni pizza,” he laughed. “And lasagna, even though I don’t have any Italian in me. And hamburgers are good, too.”
Sundar hopes people think of him as happy, funny and helpful.
“I hope I can make a difference by being kind,” he said.
