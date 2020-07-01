GRANGEVILLE – The City of Grangeville is welcoming participation for this year’s Border Days celebration, asking the public to practice good health safety precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s a friendly reminder,” said city councilor Pete Lane, “that we still are under this pandemic. We want people to have a great time during Border Days,” and as part of this implement good hygiene as recommended by Gov. Brad Little.
Lane added that practicing some of the guidelines from “Stages of Reopening in Idaho” could be to the community’s advantage.
“Even after stage four ends,” said Mayor Wes Lester, “the governor is still recommending social distancing.”
In all stages of Idaho’s precautions for COVID-19, the public should do the following:
- Engage in physical distancing of at least six feet.
- Wear face coverings in public places.
- Stay home, if sick.
- Practice good hand hygiene.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Disinfect surfaces and objects regularly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.