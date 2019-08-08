Buying an animal at the Idaho County Fair Livestock Sale is easy if you have an understanding of how the process works.
Here are several examples:
- Let’s say you want to buy an animal and take it home. You will need to bid on the animal during the sale and have the highest bid. After buying the animal you will pay the entire purchase price and be required to load the animal and take it home after the sale.
- If you want to buy an animal and have it butchered and processed for your own use, you can choose to do this as well. When you buy the animal, you will pay the entire purchase price. You will need to specify where you want the animal processed.
After the sale, your animal will be shipped to the meat processor of your choice. You will be contacted by the processor regarding cutting instructions and costs.
- Let’s say you want to buy an animal but don’t want to take it home or keep it for your freezer. In this scenario you would buy the animal at the sale and then turn the animal back to the floor price buyer. This is how this works:
If you bid $2 per pound for the animal and the floor price was set at $0.50 per pound, you would pay the difference between the bid price and floor price. In this example it would be $1.50 per pound. You will be billed $1.50 per pound and the floor price buyer would be billed $0.50 per pound and will take possession of the animal.
$2 per pound (bid price) minus $0.50 (floor price) equals $1.50 per pound cost to sale buyer.
- Information provided by the Idaho County 4-H Program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.