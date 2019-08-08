GRANGEVILLE – The youngest of four and the only girl, Naomi Connolley is a force to be reckoned with.
The 16-year-old Grangeville High School junior participates in soccer and track, is a member of Lively Livestock 4-H Club and FFA, is active in her church and works for Prime Auto Detailing.
“After I graduate, I hope to attend the University of Idaho and play soccer,” she said.
The 2019 Idaho County Fair Queen is the daughter of Mike and Tara Connolley of Mt. Idaho, and is little sister to Silas (26), Spencer (23) and Hunter (20). She is also the granddaughter of Nancy Connolley of Grangeville, Andy Connolley of White Bird and Cheryl Bransford of White Bird.
“I have enjoyed being a role model for younger kids and also organizing our float and being in parades,” Connolley said of some of her favorite experiences during the past year.
In addition, she said she has had “so much fun getting to experience royalty at the Idaho County Fair and getting to know Madi and Clarissa.”
“I’ve been in 4-H for nine years and I’m so happy that I now get to represent the fair and everything it offers to youth in our area.”
