Idaho County Ambassadors: Busy kids take time for volunteerism

IDAHO COUNTY -- The brainchild of former University of Idaho extension agent, Mary Schmidt, the Idaho County Ambassadors made their debut in 1997.
Twenty-two years later, Idaho County 4-H Program Director, Susie Heckman, said she thoroughly appreciates the work Idaho County 4-H Ambassadors provide.
“I count on them, especially during the fair,” she said. “They work hard. They are kids who lead very busy lives, yet take time to make the commitment to community service.”
This year’s group consists of all young women: Rose Sherrer, Jessie Sonnen, Dani Sonnen, Caity Johnson, Paige Layman and Colby Canaday.
The group started, Heckman explained, as a way to retain older 4-H kids in the local clubs.
“We didn’t want to take them out of their clubs, because they are mentors and leaders in those groups and are needed there,” she said.
Those who are Ambassadors must maintain membership in their chosen club(s), be a sophomore through senior in high school (public, private or home schooled), and have been a member of 4-H for at least four years.
Those who qualify – up to 10 per year -- and are interested apply and interview for the extracurricular honor.
“These kids are the face of what goes on in 4-H, as well as the help – the volunteers –for many county events,” Heckman said.
In the past, this has included help with the Idaho County 4-H party, Kids Klub and 4-H summer camps, the recycling center, Idaho Forest Group’s annual family picnic and the Farm and Forestry Fair. They also sponsor the Green Swing 4-H dance at the fair.
“And of course, they are everywhere all week long at the fair,” Heckman said. “They run errands, announce, judge – they just work everywhere and anywhere they are needed.”
When fairgoers and 4-H kids see the green shirts and khaki pants, they know they can ask questions and get a professional answer.
“Ambassadors provides a great leadership experience as members often go to 4-H groups and speak about the program, or are at the front of activities in the county,” Heckman said.
It also helps them see, she said, what it takes to prepare for and execute a large event such as the fair.
“The planning, the work – they really get a close-up view of what it takes for the fair to run and be successful,” she said.
Heckman knows the kids who apply to be Ambassadors are usually the most active, involved students.
“They learn to manage their time, prioritize and attend the mandatory monthly meetings,” Heckman said.
And it doesn’t look too bad on scholarship and college applications, either.
For information on the program, contact Heckman at 208-983-2667.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.