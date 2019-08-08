1975 - Edgar and Marie Lacey
1976 - William and Mary Crea
1977 - Joe Enneking, Sr.
1978 - Ralph Nuxoll
1979 - E.H. Tacke
1980 - Joe Wassmuth
1981 - Gladys Zehner
1982 - Three St. Gertrude Sisters
1983 - Dale Eimers
1984 - Richard and Vic Holthaus
1985 - Harold and Eldene Wasem
1986 - Cleo Forsmann
1987 - Ken Williams
1988 - Verl and Alice Chicane
1989 - Gladys McLaughlin
1990 - Hubert and Helen Ross
1991 - Catherine Hardin
1992 - Frances Nuttman
1993 - Marcele Higgins and Ruth McCombs
1994 - Ann Bos
1995 - Doris Long
1996 - Albert and Cora Pratt
1997 - Wayne and Enid Newman
1998 - Vernon and Kitty Agee
1999 - Anselm and Vera Schumacher
2000 - Frank and Marlene Mignerey
2001 - Larry and Patty Arnzen
2002 - Clarence and Frances Nuttman
2003 - Glenn and Verla Simler
2004 - Clark and Eleanor Hinkleman
2005 - George and Karla Enneking
2006 - Lenore Hill
2007 - Shorty and Marge Arnzen
2008 - Ambrose and Margie Schumacher
2009 - Chuck and Betty Mader
2010 - Lauretta Crabtree
2011 - Pat and Judy Long
2012 - LaRoy and Joan Kidder
2013 – Ivan and Dina Nuxoll
2014 – Chuck and Jane Pratt
2015 – Leon and Sheryl Ann Slichter
2016 – Betty Campbell
2017 – Rich & Becky Workman
2018 – Jeannie Fitch
2019 – Bonnie Gehring
