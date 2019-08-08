Idaho County Fair Grand Marshal 2018: Jeannie Fitch - ‘A great place to live, love and learn’
Jeannie Fitch, grand marshal, Idaho County Fair 2018

1975 - Edgar and Marie Lacey

1976 - William and Mary Crea

1977 - Joe Enneking, Sr.

1978 - Ralph Nuxoll

1979 - E.H. Tacke

1980 - Joe Wassmuth

1981 - Gladys Zehner

1982 - Three St. Gertrude Sisters

1983 - Dale Eimers

1984 - Richard and Vic Holthaus

1985 - Harold and Eldene Wasem

1986 - Cleo Forsmann

1987 - Ken Williams

1988 - Verl and Alice Chicane

1989 - Gladys McLaughlin

1990 - Hubert and Helen Ross

1991 - Catherine Hardin

1992 - Frances Nuttman

1993 - Marcele Higgins and Ruth McCombs

1994 - Ann Bos

1995 - Doris Long

1996 - Albert and Cora Pratt

1997 - Wayne and Enid Newman

1998 - Vernon and Kitty Agee

1999 - Anselm and Vera Schumacher

2000 - Frank and Marlene Mignerey

2001 - Larry and Patty Arnzen

2002 - Clarence and Frances Nuttman

2003 - Glenn and Verla Simler

2004 - Clark and Eleanor Hinkleman

2005 - George and Karla Enneking

2006 - Lenore Hill

2007 - Shorty and Marge Arnzen

2008 - Ambrose and Margie Schumacher

2009 - Chuck and Betty Mader

2010 - Lauretta Crabtree

2011 - Pat and Judy Long

2012 - LaRoy and Joan Kidder

2013 – Ivan and Dina Nuxoll

2014 – Chuck and Jane Pratt

2015 – Leon and Sheryl Ann Slichter

2016 – Betty Campbell

2017 – Rich & Becky Workman

2018 – Jeannie Fitch

2019 – Bonnie Gehring

