COTTONWOOD — Short and long, wavy and straight. Sticking straight out and twisted together with flowers or pinned together with big bows and glittery bands. They’re all part of the annual pigtail contest.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, I’m not exactly sure how many years,” said organizer Melinda Sonnen of Cottonwood. “More than 30?”
Something new in the past few years is a category for all ages.
“So now, even the moms and grandmas can enter the contest,” Sonnen said. “Some even did the pigtail contest when they were little, so this is really fun for them.”
Last year, a handful of boys even got into the action with their friends.
“I think they just wanted the treats,” Sonnen laughed.
Sonnen measures the length and width of each pigtail and nearly every contestant ends up with a ribbon for their unique hairstyles. All contestants receive a prize bag as well as popsicles at the end of the competition.
“It’s one of those things unique to the Idaho County Fair that is a lot of fun and people remember for years,” Sonnen added.
The contest is set for Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1:30 p.m., in the Schmidt Building. Age groups are 1-3, 4-5 and 6-8. Categories include: shortest pigtail -- braided hair from underneath side of the pigtail; longest pigtail -- braided hair from underneath side of the pigtail; widest pigtail -- widest part of the braid measured at the head; and most unusual pigtail -- can include shape, number of pigtails or hair style based upon the pigtail. All age groups may enter. Entrants may not enter in above three categories.
There is also a category for most unusual adult pigtail (most unusual for anyone older than the age of 10).
In addition, a “Remember When” category is for any adult age 18 and older. Awards will be given to the longest ponytail. This will be calculated by combining age and length of the braided ponytail. This will be on a point system and is open to any adult who has ever participated in a past pigtail contest at the Idaho County Fair.
For questions call Sonnen at 962-3006.
