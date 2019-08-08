Monday, Aug. 12
9:30 a.m. — Modeling workshop.
10 a.m. — Enter 4-H Constructed Clothing and Making the Most of Me projects.
10:30 a.m. — 4-H Fashion Show Judging.
12:30 p.m. — 4-H Fashion Show practice.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
9:30 a.m. — Judging 4-H Constructed Clothing and Making the Most of Me projects, 4-H building.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Those who cannot enter Open Class exhibits on Wednesday morning may enter at this time, Open Class Building. (No animals)
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. — 4-H Livestock Club Stall decorating.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
8:30 a.m. — RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY opening 2019 Idaho County Fair.
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Enter 4-H Family Consumer Science and 4-H Specialty Projects, 4-H building.
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Enter all Open Class Exhibits, Open Class Building.
9:30 a.m. — 4-H DOG SHOW, Vernon Agee Pavilion.
9:30 a.m. — 4-H RABBIT SHOW, Vernon Agee Pavilion.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — JUDGE 4-H EXHIBITS, BUILDING CLOSED DURING JUDGING, 4-H BUILDING OPEN 4-6 p.m., CLOSED 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
1 p.m. — 4-H Poultry Show, Vernon Agee Pavilion
1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — JUDGING OPEN CLASS EXHIBITS, BUILDING CLOSED DURING JUDGING.
1:30 p.m. — PIGTAIL CONTEST - Schmidt Building - Melinda Sonnen, Chairperson.
3 p.m. to 8 p.m. — ENTER AND WEIGH IN 4-H LIVESTOCK.
7 p.m. — 4-H FASHION SHOW - Presentation of all 4-H Family & Consumer Science and Specialty Projects Awards, Arena Building.
Thursday, Aug. 15
8:30 a.m. — 4-H & FFA FITTING AND SHOWING LIVESTOCK CONTEST, Vernon Agee Livestock Pavilion.
1 p.m. — Old Time Fiddlers.
1 p.m. — Continue Fitting and Showing Contest.
7 p.m. — Two-Minute Talent Show.
Friday, Aug. 16
8:30 a.m. — 4-H & FFA Livestock Judging Contest.
9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. — 4-H & FFA LIVESTOCK QUALITY JUDGING, Vernon Agee Livestock Pavilion.
1 p.m. — Continue Quality Judging.
1 p.m. — Championship 4-H Horse Fitting and Showing Contest, Fairgrounds; Champion 4-H Showmanship Round Robin Contest at conclusion of all livestock judging.
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — POTATO BAR WITH ALL THE TRIMMINGS, City Park, fundraising effort for Erika Pepper.
6:30 p.m. — ROYALTY EVENING - Introduction of Royalty Candidates and crowning of 2020 Fair Royalty, Schmidt Building.
7 p.m. — Vintage Youth
Immediately following Royalty Crowning — ANNUAL 4-H GREEN SWING DANCE, sponsored by 4-H AMBASSADORS - Agee Livestock Pavilion.
Saturday, Aug. 17
10 a.m. — IDAHO COUNTY FAIR PARADE & Kiddies Parade, Main Street, Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, chairperson, 208-962-5850.
12 p.m.— 4-H AWARDS - Vernon Agee Livestock Pavilion.
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. — IDAHO/LEWIS COUNTY CATTLEMEN’S BEEF BARBECUE.
1 p.m. — 4-H MARKET LIVESTOCK SALE, Vernon Agee Livestock Pavilion.
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Spinning Demonstration-Open Class Building.
Presented by Lou Sawyer- All spinners in the community are invited to bring their wheels and join in the fun
3:30 p.m. — Exhibit Buildings closed.
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Check exhibits out - Present Claim Check.
