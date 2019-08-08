GRANGEVILLE – “This experience has been life-changing for me,” smiled 2019 Idaho County Fair First Princess Clarissa Stevens.
Stevens is the youngest child of Fred and Renee Stevens of Grangeville. She is sister to Sarah Musick (32), Warren Stevens (25), Michael Stevens (22), and Rachael Stevens (18). She is the granddaughter of Richard and Delores Lasse of Grangeville.
“This experience has boosted my confidence, developed my people skills and inspired me to be my best,” Stevens added. She said one of her favorite experiences was the Little Princess Tea Party. “I loved seeing all the little girls’ faces.”
The 16-year-old will be a junior this fall at Grangeville High School where she is involved in soccer and drama. She is a former member of Ballet Barre Dance and is currently involved in Freedom Generation Youth Group through Real Life Church as well as baby-sitting and housecleaning.
Following graduation, she said she may attend Boise State University and pursue a degree in public relations, nutrition or interior design.
“I would also like to try out for Miss Idaho,” she said. This year she served as a “Little Sister” for the Distinguished Young Women of the Camas Prairie Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.